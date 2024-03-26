Vitrectomy Devices Market Set to Reach USD 1.92 Billion by 2030
Vitrectomy Devices Market Shows Exponential Growth with Revolutionize Eye Care with Growing Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal DetachmentAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitrectomy devices market is driven by due to increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and technological advancements in vitrectomy procedures, making it a pivotal player in the healthcare industry.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Vitrectomy Devices Market Size was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Report Scope
Vitrectomy devices are crucial medical equipment and supplies needed for vitrectomy. An eye procedure called a vitrectomy is used to address a variety of retinal and vitreous disorders. The main warning signs and symptoms of eye issues include losing vision, seeing floaters or specks, having distorted or blurry vision, problems with side vision, and seeing floaters or specks. The purpose of the surgery is to remove the vitreous and replace it with another substance. The center of the eye is filled with vitreous, which is a gel-like substance. Utilizing specific vitrectomy surgery equipment, like vitrectomy supplies and systems, ensures that the procedure is completed safely and with the desired results. The instruments most frequently used for vitrectomy include machines, tamponades, light pipes, probes, scissors, and lasers.
Major Key Players in the Vitrectomy Devices Market:
• Alcon Inc.
• BVI
• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc
• HAAG-STREIT GROUP
• Blink Medical
• NIDEK CO. LTD.
• Med One Surgical Inc
• Topcon Corporation
• Hoya Surgical Optics
Market Analysis
The vitrectomy devices market is witnessing substantial growth due to several factors. One of the major drivers is the increasing prevalence of diabetes, leading to a higher incidence of diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment. Technological advances in vitrectomy procedures are also playing a crucial role in market growth, with new-generation machines offering advanced features such as improvised fluidics, high cut rates, small gauge size, and intraocular pressure control. Additionally, rising awareness about eye health and the availability of specialized healthcare facilities are further fueling market expansion.
Key Segments Covered in Report:
By Product Type
• Vitrectomy machines
• Photocoagulation lasers
• Vitrectomy packs
• Illumination devices
By Application
• Diabetic retinopathy
• Macular hole
• Retinal detachment
• Vitreous hemorrhage
• Others
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Ophthalmic Clinics
Segment Analysis:
• By Product Type, the vitrectomy machines segment dominated the market in 2020, driven by the development of new-generation machines with advanced features. The vitrectomy packs segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to increased adoption across various indications.
• By Application, the macular hole segment holds the largest revenue share, fueled by the growing prevalence of macular holes and associated eye conditions. The retinal detachment segment is expected to experience significant growth due to its association with high myopia and other risk factors.
Regional Development:
North America holds the greatest market share for vitrectomy devices, driven by the increased prevalence of diabetes and established players in the region. Asia-Pacific is also witnessing market growth due to a rising awareness of eye-related disorders and investments in healthcare infrastructure. Major companies are expanding their operations and launching new products to capitalize on regional opportunities.
Key Takeaways from the Vitrectomy Devices Market Study
• Technological advancements in vitrectomy devices are driving market growth.
• Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment is a key market driver.
• North America and Asia-Pacific are witnessing significant market expansion due to regional factors.
Recent Developments:
In August 2021, Alcon acquired Ivantis to strengthen its eye care portfolio. Bausch + Lomb launched the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program in October 2021, promoting sustainability in eye care solutions.
