InStyler Makes Debut on Tamron Hall Show
InStyler continues its 15th Anniversary festivities, making its debut with the inspirational Tamron Hall.
we try to use every opportunity to also empower young adult women for their journey ahead with confidence, resilience, and the necessary tools”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest news from InStyler Brands, not long after announcing its 15th Anniversary, InStyler makes its debut appearance today on the vibrant, nationally syndicated Tamron Hall show. Hall, an Emmy Award winning tv host known for bringing a relatable voice to the daytime talkshow community, inspires a broad audience with a mix of high-profile interviews, positive news, and exciting brands that are shaping our world: a thread shared between the passionate host and InStyler.
InStyler is the pioneering brand under the conglomerate InStyler Brands, recently formed by Dan Fugardi, its group CEO. Fugardi is also Chairman of Hoziane, a boutique private equity firm founded by Wahid Bastoros, who is now serving as its Vice Chairman along with board members Vicki Nguyen, Joe Ali and Elliot Kermani.
New management’s forthcoming initiatives lean into uniting corporations and respectable personalities in sports & entertainment to improve community support structures. Fugardi embraces a philosophy centered around nurturing aspirations and the subsequent livelihoods of its less supported demographic, regardless of their customer affiliation. “Our approach goes a layer beyond the aesthetics of beauty, where we try to use every opportunity to also empower young adult women for their journey ahead with confidence, resilience, and the necessary tools,” says Fugardi.
Parallel to these growing efforts, and its day-to-day beauty business, the company is also stopping to recognize women in society who already serve as beacons of inspiration with mold-breaking accomplishments. A recent series called Stellar Angelenos started with the company recognizing its own head of operations, Arin Meyer, known for her operational prowess and highly strategic contributions. The company has more to come on its vision of being a keel to community members in a constantly changing society.
