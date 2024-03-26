Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for Motor Control

Continuing advances in the functionality of motor applications supporting IoT is increasing demand for large program capacity and firmware over-the-air support.

The new products expand code flash memory capacity from the 256KB maximum of Toshiba’s current product to 512KB[1]/1MB[2], depending on the product, and RAM capacity from 24KB to 64KB. Other features, such as an Arm® Cortex®-M4 core running up to 160MHz, integrated code flash and 32KB data flash memory with 100K program/erase cycle endurance, have been maintained.

The microcontrollers also offer various interfaces and motor control options, such as advance-programmable motor driver (A-PMD), advanced encoder 32-bit (A-ENC32), advanced vector engine plus (A-VE+) and three units of high-speed, high-resolution 12-bit analog/digital converters. As a result, the M4K Group products contribute to wider application of IoT, and bring advanced functionality to AC motors, brushless DC motors and inverter controls.

The new products implement the 1MB code flash in two separate 512KB areas. This realizes firmware rotation with the memory swap method[3], allowing instructions to be read from one area while updated code is programmed into the other area in parallel.

Documentation, sample software with actual use examples, and driver software that controls the interfaces for each peripheral are available. Evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Arm® global ecosystem partners.

Toshiba is planning to increase capacity of flash memory also for M4M Group with CAN interface.

Notes:

[1] Code flash memory capacity of TMPM4KxFDAxxG is 512KB with one area.

[2] Code flash memory capacity of TMPM4KxF10AxxG is 1MB, made up of two 512KB areas.

[3] TMPM4KxFDAxxG does not support this function.

Applications

• Motors and inverter control of consumer products, industrial equipment

• IoT of consumer products, industrial equipment, etc.

Features

• High-performance Cortex®-M4 core with FPU, max 160MHz

• Increased capacity of internal memory

Code flash memory: 512KB/1MB

RAM: 64KB

• Memory swap method firmware rotation function, supporting firmware updates while the microcontroller continues to operate[4]

• Self-diagnosis functions for IEC 60730 class B functional safety

• Four types of packages

Main Specifications

Product group M4K Group

Part number[5] TMPM4KNF10AFG

TMPM4KNFDAFG TMPM4KLF10AUG

TMPM4KLFDAUG

TMPM4KNF10ADFG

TMPM4KNFDADFG TMPM4KLF10AFG

TMPM4KLFDAFG

CPU core Arm® Cortex®-M4

‒ floating point unit (FPU)

‒ memory protection unit (MPU)

Maximum operating frequency 160MHz

Internal oscillator Oscillation frequency 10MHz (±1%)

Internal

memory Flash (code) 1024KB/512KB[5] (Program/erase cycles: up to 100,000 times)

Memory swap method firmware rotation function with two separate code flash areas of 512KB each[4]

Flash (data) 32KB (Program/erase cycles: up to 100,000 times)

RAM 64KB, with parity

I/O port 87 pin 51 pin

External interrupt 20 factors, 32 pin 15 factors, 20 pin

DMA controller (DMAC) 32 channels 30 channels

Timer function 32-bit Timer Event Counter (T32A) 6 channels

(12 channels if used as 16-bit timer)

Communication function UART 4 channels 3 channels

I2C/EI2C interface (I2C/EI2C) 2 channels

TSPI 2 channels

Analog function 12-bit AD converter

(ADC) 11/5/6 inputs in 3 units 8/3/3 inputs in 3 units

Operational Amplifier

(OPAMP) 3 units

Motor control circuits Advanced Programmable Motor Control Circuit

(A-PMD) 3 channels 3 channels[6]

Advanced Vector Engine Plus

(A-VE+) 1 channel

Advanced Encoder Input Circuit (32-bit)

(A-ENC32) 3 channels 1 channel

CRC Calculation Circuit (CRC) 1 channel, CRC32, CRC16

System function Watchdog Timer (SIWDT) 1 channel

Voltage Detection Circuit (LVD) 1 channel

Oscillation Frequency Detector (OFD) 1 channel

On Chip Debug function JTAG / SW

TRACE(4bits)

NBDIF SW

Operating voltage 2.7 to 5.5V, single voltage supply

4.5 to 5.5 V (All functions), 2.7 to 4.5 V (Without OPAMP, ADC)

Package / Pin LQFP100

(14mm x 14mm, 0.5mm pitch) LQFP64

(10mm x 10mm, 0.5mm pitch)

QFP100

(14mm x 20mm, 0.65mm pitch) LQFP64

(14mm x 14mm, 0.8mm pitch)

Notes:

[4] For products with code flash memory of 1MB(1024KB) only.

[5] “F10” in the part number indicates 1024KB of code flash memory and “FD” indicates 512KB.

[6] TMPM4KLFxxAxxG has no OVVx pin.

Follow the link below for more on the M4K Group.

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s Microcontrollers.

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Contacts

Customer Inquiries:

MCU & Digital Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2233

Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Dept.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation