New Book on George Best's Four Tours Down Under
New book talks with individuals who knew George Best and who knew he was far more than just the stereotypical troubled, celebrity footballer
George Best's visits were seen by some commentators at the time as hitting “rockbottom”, but Best saw these tours as a way to inspire crowds and show them that his legacy belonged on the pitch.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release from Fair Play Publishing delves into the four tours to Australia by the iconic George Best, one of world football’s greatest legends.
— Lucas Gillard
Written by Lucas Gillard, with a contribution from Jason Goldsmith, the small volume chronicles Best’s trips to Australia starting with the tour by Manchester United in 1967, one year before United won the European Cup and Best the Ballon d’Or.
His subsequent short stints to Australia, starting in 1983 at age 37 and ending in 1990, were a chance to earn extra money but for Best, they were also a chance for Best to be himself on the football pitch.
On the one hand, his visits were seen by some soccer commentators at the time as hitting “rockbottom” by visiting Australia. On the other hand, Best saw these tours as a way to inspire crowds and show them that his legacy belonged on the pitch. Despite this, he simply could not escape his reputation as a womanising playboy and alcoholic.
George Best Down Under explores the historical context of Best’s visits to Australia as well as their impact on Australia’s football culture, especially in the 1980s when - much like today with the A-League - national soccer league clubs were searching for the ‘magic bullet’ that would grab the attention of the allegedly dormant soccer-loving public.
The book is a must-read for football enthusiasts, offering a nostalgic journey and a deeper understanding of one of the sport's most charismatic figures, as well as a reflection on the historical, social and cultural environment of Australian football.
George Best Down Under is available from March 26th in paperback and e-book from Fair Play Publishing, good bookstores, or online including through Amazon. For more information, visit www.fairplaypublishing.com.au.
ENDS
About Lucas Gillard and Jason Goldsmith: Lucas Gillard and Jason Goldsmith are both Melbourne-based writers who have previously collaborated on Be My Guest - Football Superstars in Australia (2021). Goldsmith has also written Surfing for England – Our Lost Socceroos (2019) and Green and Golden Boots – Australia’s overseas golden boot winners (2023). Both fathers of two children (with a third on the way for Gillard), Lucas works in the banking industry, and Jason in the football industry.
About Fair Play Publishing: Fair Play Publishing is a leading Australian publisher of sport non-fiction which shares stories that inspire, empower, and enlighten readers, founded by author and FIFA whistleblower, Bonita Mersiades. Fair Play Publishing is committed to amplifying voices and stories that deserve to be heard. Fair Play Publishing also convenes the Football Writers’ Festival and Manly Writers’ Festival.
