Prominent Experts Address the Growing Millions Seeking Asylum
The virtual meeting covers the complexities of asylum in international law
Over 130 million people are expected to be affected by displacement in 2024. This is a staggering figure, with widespread implications.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) along with Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA) and United Nations Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) are gathering legal experts, humanitarian workers, and global advocates to discuss the historical and present-day state of the asylum crisis in an ever-complex world.
— Webinar Organizers
The webinar organizers stated that recent global events have brought to light the urgency and importance of advocating on migration and asylum:
“Over 130 million people are expected to be affected by displacement in 2024. This is a staggering figure, with widespread implications. In response to the recent trend of increased displacements, there has been renewed conversation on the rights of stay for asylum seekers, who arrive in new countries because of conflict and displacement.”
“Though the 1951 Refugee Convention outlines the right of asylum seekers to legally seek asylum in their country of presence without fear of removal, recent cases such as the UK and Denmark have seen the attempted relocation of asylum seekers to third countries. In 2023, similar policy interests and discussions took shape in the midst of the conflict in the Middle East. These renewed cases are reminiscent of historical examples, bringing to light the increased need to review and advocate for the rights of those seeking asylum.”
The virtual meeting covering asylum in international law will take place on March 27, 2024 at 1PM EDT, and will aim to address the following questions, among others:
1. What does international law offer as frameworks for handling denied asylum or forced relocation of asylum seekers?
2. What is the UN doing to hold nations accountable for the contravention of international law?
3. Given the dangers and immense number of lives taken in Palestine, is it better for Palestinians to leave and attempt to return later?
4. What are some potential implications of migrants coming from across the world to seek asylum in the U.S. through Mexico?
Register for the free webinar at https://bit.ly/if20-forced-migration
Speakers will include:
• Cynthia Lange – Renowned immigration attorney and Senior Counsel for Fragomen
• Anna Greene – Senior Protection Officer at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)
• Dr. Nabil Al-Tikriti – Professor of Middle East History at the University of Mary Washington
• Parisa Dada – Program Officer for U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) Capacity Development Team at the International Rescue Committee (IRC)
• Ali Boltakke – Founder and head attorney of The Boltakke Law Group in Fairfax, Virginia, which advocates for the rights of immigrants with a focus on removal defense, asylum, and refugee law
Marianna Richardson
G20 Interfaith Forum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube