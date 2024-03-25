PICC Line: Serious Complications in Children Described

Old, obsolete technology polyurethane and silicone PICC lines and other central lines do nothing to prevent central-line associated bloodstream infections.

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our children should not be exposed to the dangers of polyurethane and silicone PICC lines. There are safer alternative materials that reduce the risk of infection, blood clots, and sepsis. Super hydrophilic PICC lines substantially reduce the risk of infection and sepsis and all children deserve up-to-date devices that are designed to reduce these serious complications” … Greg Vigna, MD, JD, National Sepsis and PICC line attorney.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney explains, “Old, obsolete technology polyurethane and silicone PICC lines and other central lines do nothing to prevent central-line associated bloodstream infections. The technology has been available for over a decade.”

What did Dr. Nicholas Reich, Ph.D., report in “Risk Factors for Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheter Complications in Children”, in the JAMA Pediatrics. 2013; 167(5): 429-435?

“Five hundred thirty-four PICCs (20.8%) were removed owing to a complication during 46 021 catheter-days (incidence rate, 11.6 per 1000 catheter-days),

422 PICCs removed secondary to noninfectious complications

112 PICCs removed for infectious complications. Of those removed for infectious complications, 66 (58.9%) met the National Healthcare Safety Network's criteria as a central line–associated bloodstream infection.

Pediatric ICU exposure was also associated with a significantly increased risk for complications leading to PICC removal

A noncentral tip location was strongly associated with noninfectious complications (IRR, 4.56; 95% CI, 3.67-5.61) but not with infectious complications (0.75; 0.34-1.50)”

JAMA Article: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/1669324

Dr. Vigna states, “Our position is that polyurethane and silicone PICC lines are defective as they cause increased complications compared to super hydrophilic materials because these polyurethane and silicone are not designed to reduce infections and blood clots. Super hydrophilic materials reduce bacterial colonization of the catheter tubing that decrease the risk of bloodstream infections and reduce platelets from aggregating on the tubing which reduces the risk of blood clots.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Neonates who suffer sepsis are at risk for cerebral palsy. Adults who suffer sepsis are at risk for cognitive, psychological, and long-term physical disabilities related to multi-system failure including kidney failure, amputation, liver failure, and critical illness polyneuropathy. Prevention of the infection is the most effective way to prevent disability. One-third of hospital-acquired sepsis is related to central-lines, PICCs, and mid-lines. Reducing the risk of hospital-acquired sepsis is attainable with this technology and we are investigating hospital-acquired bloodstream infections.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation as a result of infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lungs.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

