Tickets selling fast for Ontario’s biggest VQA celebration

It’s a tasting experience no wine enthusiast should miss.

Featuring more than 100 wines, each carefully curated as the favourites of Ontario’s top winemakers, the 2024 Cuvée Grand Tasting promises an experience like no other as it takes over the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Centre in St. Catharines on Saturday, March 30.

Organized by Brock University’s Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute (CCOVI), the event is the largest celebration of VQA wine of its kind, highlighting Ontario’s wine industry — an important economic driver for the province.

The Cuvée Grand Tasting will showcase nearly 40 Ontario VQA wineries alongside 10 chefs preparing perfectly paired cuisine at live cooking stations.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this event’s return,” said Cuvée Manager Barb Tatarnic. “The Grand Tasting is more than an opportunity to try an unmatched selection of Ontario’s top wines. It’s also a chance to hear directly from talented winemakers from across the province, all while supporting the next generation of industry professionals.”

Proceeds from the event support the Cuvée Legacy Fund, which was established to fund industry-driven research initiatives and scholarships for students. More than $122,000 has been generated to invest in the future of the industry through students and research since CCOVI took the lead in organizing the event in 2015.

In addition to the gourmet sensory experience, the Grand Tasting will recognize champions in the province’s grape and wine industry with the Cuvée Vineyard of Excellence and Winemaker of Excellence awards along with the Tony Aspler Award of Excellence.

Following the Grand Tasting, the night erupts with the largest industry party of its kind: the exclusive Après Cuvée. Grand Tasting attendees and winemakers alike will hit the dance floor as Niagara’s own Jonesy brings live music to the stage. A selection of carefully curated regional Icewines, sparkling wines and craft beer will be available for guests to enjoy.

For those looking to expand their Cuvée experience, the Cuvée en Route passport program kicks off the long weekend celebrations on Friday, March 29, running until Sunday, March 31 at more than 20 participating wineries across Niagara. A complete list of participating wineries at the Grand Tasting and en Route can be found at cuvee.ca

While en Route passport tickets can be purchased separately, a Grand Tasting ticket will provide guests access to the en Route passport, more than 100 wines at the Grand Tasting event and the Après Cuvée party. Grand Tasting tickets are available online at cuvee.ca/tickets for $245 per person. Tickets for the en Route passport only are $50.

