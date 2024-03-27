Exit Planning Institute to Host Author Showcase at Annual Exit Planning Summit in Marco Island
14 authors to be featured at EPI Summit event
The results of the 2023 State of Owner Readiness Survey tell us education is key to successful exit planning. The knowledge captured in these books is key to helping business owners and advisers.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exit Planning Institute (EPI) has announced the book authors that will be featured during the organization’s Author Showcase on April 29—one of many events held during EPI’s annual Exit Planning Summit in Marco Island, FL. Fourteen authors will share their perspectives on improving leadership, business operations, and financial understanding.
— Scott Snider, President of EPI
The authors will be led by Chris Snider, CEO of EPI, Creator of the Value Acceleration Methodology, and author of Walking to Destiny: 11 Actions an Owner Must Take to Rapidly Grow Value & Unlock Wealth. Snider will share the second edition of Walking to Destiny and join his fellow authors as they come together for an author meet and greet, book signing, and book giveaway.
The authors include:
- Jessica Fialkovich, Getting the Most for Selling Your Business: Step-by-step guidance on prepping and selling your company.
- Rich Goldstein, Consumer Guide to Obtaining a Patent: Important principles about patent applications, the patent system and protecting patentable ideas.
- John D. Hanson, 5th Dimensional Customer Experience: Customer engagement and the impact on revenue, retention and long-term, sustainable growth.
- Mary Pat Knight, The Humanized Leader: Leadership that puts humans at the center by communicating clearly, coaching powerfully, and customizing every step.
- Deborah Meyer, Redefining Family Wealth: Finance made simple: wealth mindset, savvy budgeting, values-based investing and financial independence.
- Christian Muntean, Conflict and Leadership, The Successful New CEO, and Train to Lead: Conflict resolution and leadership that addresses inevitable issues, scores early wins, and sets the course for a fruitful future.
- Justin Goodbread, Your Baby’s Ugly: Maximize the Value of Your Business or You’ll Have Nothing to Sell: Practical advice for small business owners on how to nurture a company effectively for better transferability, more longevity, and a bigger appraisal price.
- Gerry O’Brion, They Buy Your Because: Framework that focuses messages, drives innovation, increases trust, generates more referrals, and closes more sales.
- Chris Ronzio, The Business Playbook: Proven framework for building a playbook: business profile, employees, policies, and operational processes.
- Kerry Siggins, The Ownership Mindset: Owner mindset that differentiates between paycheck players and top performers.
- Tom Deans, Every Family’s Business: 12 Common Sense Questions to Protect Your Wealth: 12 questions that can shape a family’s approach to succession planning by breaking the ice and talking about the future of the family firm.
- Scott Bushkie, Finish Strong: Sell Your Business On Your Terms: Sound advice—through personal insights and success stories—to help business owners finish strong and transition their business.
- Frank Legan, The Humanity Factor: A Heart-Driven Approach to Your Finances and Your Future: A personalized, step-by-step guide to financial planning that guides readers to be open, vulnerable, and honest about fears and insecurities.
During the Author Showcase, attendees can purchase books and network with the authors and thought leaders in the exit planning community.
Attend the 2024 Exit Planning Summit
The Exit Planning Summit, to be held April 28-30 in Marco Island, provides advisors with a transformative impact. During the three-day Summit, attendees will benefit from enriching education and insights, establish connections with other influential business owners, and learn to set the stage for a consistent stream of successful sales opportunities. Register today.
About EPI
The Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA) credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.
