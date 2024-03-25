Forza Lithium Announces the Closing of Planet Green Metals Inc. Merger

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) (“Forza” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Planet Green Metals Inc. (“Planet Green”) in consideration for, among other things, the issuance of 11,300,000 common shares of Forza to the shareholders of Planet Green. Further information with respect to the Planet Green acquisition may be found in the Company’s news release dated January 31, 2024. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day and are further subject to the voluntary escrow provisions set out in the January 31, 2024 news release.

In conjunction with the completion of the Planet Green acquisition, Jeremy S. Brett, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Robert Turgeon, CPA, have been appointed to the Board of Directors and Michele Pillon and Bruce MacLachlan have resigned from the Board. The Company thanks Ms. Pillon and Mr. MacLachlan for their services to the Company. Robert Coltura and Nicholas Coltura will continue to serve as Directors of the Company.

Mr. Brett replaces Mr. Coltura as the Company’s President and CEO and Mr. Turgeon replaces Ms. Pillon as the Company's CFO.

The Company will change its name to Planet Green Metals Inc. in the near future.

About Forza Lithium Corp.

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. The flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company’s strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Robert Coltura

‎President and CEO

‎Forza Lithium Corp.

‎ info@forzalithium.com

‎Tel: (604-290-6152)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements