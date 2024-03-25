Ibogaine Therapy Provides an Effective Cure for Opiate Addiction

MIAMI, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine by David Dardashti is proud to announce more information about the legal status of ibogaine in Mexico and other countries for those recovering from an opiate addiction.

Ibogaine Therapy Ibogaine is a revolutionary therapy which has been proven to reduce withdrawal symptoms and stop the cycle of substance abuse and opiate addiction in its tracks. Unlike strictly regulated treatments such as methadone and Suboxone, ibogaine is currently unregulated by governments around the world due to its low risk. Scientists and researchers are hopeful that governments around the world will recognize the medicinal benefits of ibogaine and how it can effectively help those struggling with addiction. “It is our hope that through continued research those struggling with addiction can soon benefit from ibogaine without the fear of persecution or legal trouble,” said Gavriel Dardashti, Lead Scientific Researcher at Ibogaine By David Dardashti. “We believe that with the right information and proper education, darkness will one day merge into light, after those of sinister intent are removed from justifiable cause.” The only risk associated with ibogaine is the potential for administering unethical doses to those with heart conditions. This is why it is critical for those considering ibogaine therapy to be under the supervision of trained and experienced medical professionals. It is also important to note ibogaine is not effective when used in conjunction with other substances and can only be used for opiate withdrawal symptoms.

Ibogaine is a revolutionary therapy which can reduce withdrawal symptoms, stop the cycle of substance abuse, and potentially be regulated by governments around the world, although it is important to have trained and experienced medical professionals supervise its use due to potential risks.

Ibogaine By david Dardashti continues to offer promises of hope despite drastic attempts of termination from those of greed and who lack a moral compass. Call 1-800-818-4511 to learn more or visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906d0d43-9692-4579-87de-c7c3d2b365f2

Gavriel Dardashti +17869301880 gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com