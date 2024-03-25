Rook Apartments Presents A Happy Hour Grand Opening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new Rook Apartments is hosting a Happy Hour Grand Opening in their lobby and outdoor plaza on March 26th from 4-7 pm.
Equipped with keg taps and a gorgeous bar in the lobby, Rook will be serving up a delicious introduction to the building. The event celebrates Tacoma with local food and brews, including offerings from Tacoma breweries, E9 Brewing and The Rusty Goat.
Attendees will have the chance to explore the building amenities and apartments and take their pick of free delights from the food truck roundup, and snag a pint from their favorite Tacoma brewery.
Event activities will include a scavenger hunt, an art station, and interactive games. Guests are encouraged to find a rook chess piece around the building and win a 4-pack of 16oz beers or seltzer. Attendees can get live caricatures or snap some pics at the photo booth. Rook boasts a selection of tabletop games, jumbo lawn games, and a virtual golf Swing Suite.
Guests are required to RSVP. This event is both pet and family-friendly.
About Rook Apartments
Blanton Turner, managing Rook Apartments, invites the community to explore a new local social spot overlooking Commencement Bay and Mount Rainier, just a short commute from the UW Tacoma campus and major employers like St. Joseph’s Medical and JBLM. Located at 1502 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402, just beyond the train station and Link Light Rail, Rook Apartments is home to 358 residential units. Developed by Trent Development, the property opened in February of this year, showcasing a variety of lofts, studios, and traditional apartments.
To learn more, please visit www.rookapartments.com, or reach out to info@rookapartments.com.
Sarah Cabarteja
Blanton Turner
+1 425-761-2173
