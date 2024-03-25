DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 25, 2024)

Fishing regulations updated in online version

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has updated the online version of the 2024 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet to address an omission and make two corrections.

On pages 7 and 29, an omitted regulation was added. Anglers fishing in open water in the Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam and in the intrastate portion of the Mississippi River downstream of St. Anthony Falls may use two lines. This regulation has been in effect since July 1, 2023. Anglers must continue to use one line when fishing other inland waters (including rivers) or Canada-Minnesota border waters. Two lines are also permitted for anglers on Minnesota border waters with Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Two lines are also allowed statewide when fishing through the ice.

Additionally, on page 14, the age range for anglers requiring a trout stamp was incorrectly listed; it is 18-64. And, on page 66, the beginning closure date for the fish sanctuary on the St. Louis River Estuary was incorrectly listed; it is March 1.

The online fishing regulations booklet and more information about fishing in Minnesota are available on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/fishing).

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on barotrauma in fish, and bear research

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, March 27, DNR staff will discuss barotrauma in fish — the physical damage caused by expanding gases when fish are caught from deeper waters. Staff will describe the effects of barotrauma on popular fish species, explore how it may impact fisheries resource quality and provide tips for anglers to reduce negative impacts from deep water fishing.

In a webinar on Wednesday, April 3, Andy Tri, DNR bear project leader, will discuss what four decades of research on Minnesota black bears can tell us about the state’s bear population.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover) for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.