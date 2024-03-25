Glorious Finale: Rugby Sevens Illuminates Hong Kong Stadium Embarking on an Exciting Chapter at Kai Tak Sports Park

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Hong Kong’s most significant international events, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, returns from April 5 to 7, 2024. Since 1994, Hong Kong Stadium has been the home of the Hong Kong leg of the world’s biggest rugby sevens tournament. It has been instrumental in establishing the city as one of the world’s great sevens, thanks to its vibrant party-like atmosphere in the famed South Stand that is complemented by citywide activations. Nobody does Rugby Sevens Like Hong Kong!



After 30 thrilling years, this year’s edition marks the final time the iconic tournament will be played at Hong Kong Stadium before moving to the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025. Rugby lovers from around the world are once again invited to join the party to say goodbye to Hong Kong Stadium in style.

What’s on at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2024

This year’s Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens promises another year of thrilling rugby, electric entertainment, and nonstop revelry. The three days of action will include 74 world-class rugby matches featuring the world’s best teams. The Melrose Claymores competition, introduced by Hong Kong China Rugby this year, will also feature across all three days of the tournament, showcasing the top teams in Asian sevens. As usual, there’ll be plenty of action before and after the matches, including the impressive international performance lineup and captivating opening and closing ceremonies.

Beyond the Pitch: Catch the Action Outside the Stadium

The celebrations will also continue at ‘7s in the City’ at the Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong Observation Wheel, and AIA Vitality Park, where fans can watch matches live and loud on a big screen, backdropped by one of the world’s most iconic cityscapes. Apart from the livestreaming, there will be an incredible lineup of bands and DJs to keep the party going, along with fun activities for all ages, game-day treats, and a wide range of drinks to keep the energy levels up.

Dress to Impress and Keep the Party Going

There are plenty of other ways to make the most of the Sevens' action, too – like buying a costume from Pottinger Street, the Mong Kok Ladies Market, Sneaker Street or the garment district in Sham Shui Po and joining the colourful array of characters in the lively South Stand. To refuel between matches, hop into a sports bar near the Causeway Bay or Wan Chai stadium, or kick on to an afterparty in Lan Kwai Fong to continue the festivities!

International rugby fans are invited to join the party one last time this April to give the iconic Hong Kong Stadium the send-off it deserves.

Looking back at 30 years of Hong Kong Stadium: Hong Kong Sevens’ website





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Members of the media can download photos from the following link:



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZawVjDjJOLEQTb3MCnwbwKTHu2iERoH_?usp=sharing