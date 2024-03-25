Teekay Group Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and Announces Availability of Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) today announced the publication of their 2023 Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on the Teekay Group’s website by clicking here.



In addition, the Teekay Group has released their Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (Annual Reports), each of which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.teekay.com, in the “Investors” section under “Financials and Presentations” for each respective entity.

Shareholders may also request hard copies of the Annual Reports, which include the Teekay Group’s complete 2023 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Investor Relations via e-mail:

Teekay Corporation - investor.relations@teekay.com

Teekay Tankers - TeekayTankers@igbir.com

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), one of the world’s leading owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 64 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 42 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers and 17 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and has eight time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

