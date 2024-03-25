Jay L. Kooper, Middlesex Water Company’s General Counsel, Named a Leader in Law by NJBIZ

ISELIN, N.J., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce that its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Jay L. Kooper, has been named a Leader in Law 2024 honoree by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal.







The Leaders in Law awards recognize legal professionals and firms for outstanding dedication to their industry and to their communities. Following an open nomination period, the honorees were selected by an independent panel of judges with experience in the justice system.

Mr. Kooper, who joined Middlesex in 2014, has more than 25 years of experience as a public utilities attorney. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies and is Past Chair and member of the Board of Consultors of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Public Utilities Law Section.

“Jay’s legal expertise in regulatory proceedings, corporate governance and complex business and environmental matters has benefitted our company and our industry. We congratulate Jay and the other distinguished honorees on attaining this prestigious recognition,” said Nadine Leslie, Middlesex Water President and CEO.

A celebration recognizing Mr. Kooper and other honorees will take place at the Palace at Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey on May 14 from 8 am – 10:30 am. For more information, visit https://njbiz.com/event/leaders-law-2024/

ABOUT MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life. To learn more about Middlesex Water, visit https://www.middlesexwater.com.

Contact:

Bernadette M. Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

bsohler@middlesexwater.com

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f4bfa5f-6e92-4e09-bc36-7119e78c8071