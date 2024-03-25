Submit Release
Praxis Precision Medicines to Host PRAX-628 Program Update

Presentation will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Praxis leadership will be joined by key opinion leader in epilepsy Dr. Daniel Friedman, Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will host a virtual program update to discuss its PRAX-628 program in epilepsy on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To register, click here.

The live webcast and replay will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com.

About PRAX-628 
PRAX-628 is a next-generation, functionally selective small molecule targeting the hyperexcitable state of sodium-channels in the brain that is currently being developed as a once daily, oral treatment for adult focal onset epilepsy. Preclinical data demonstrates PRAX-628 is differentiated from standard of care, with the potential to be best-in-class for focal epilepsy. In vitro, PRAX-628 has demonstrated superior selectivity for disease-state NaV channel hyperexcitability. In vivo studies of PRAX-628 have demonstrated unprecedented potency in the maximal electroshock seizure (MES) model, a highly predictive translational model for efficacy in focal epilepsy. Data from the PRAX-628-101 study demonstrated that PRAX-628 can be safely dosed in healthy subjects to greater than 15 times the predicted human equivalent of the rodent MES EC50

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X. 


Investor Contact: 
Praxis Precision Medicines 
investors@praxismedicines.com 
857-702-9452 
 
Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
Life Science Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

