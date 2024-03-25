Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,554 in the last 365 days.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

KATY, Texas, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Retail Round-Up
Date: April 3-4, 2024
Location: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY
Format: Small group meetings and fireside chat
Fireside chat: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:00am ET
Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO and Carl Ford, CFO

Presentation materials utilized during this event, as well as a live and replay webcast (for 30 days) of the fireside chat, will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 283 stores across 18 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
matt.hodges@academy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more