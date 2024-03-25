Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $300,000 in Grants to Help Cape Cod Towns Address Nitrogen Pollution 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced that $300,000 in grants has been awarded to five Cape Cod communities to help mitigate nitrogen pollution. Funding for projects, selected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), was awarded to the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Mashpee, and Yarmouth.

“People come from around the world to witness the Cape’s bays and beaches, and it is critical that we protect these beautiful natural resources,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration is proud to partner with towns on the Cape to support their efforts to clean up and protect their treasured waterways.”

The discharge of excessive nutrients – especially nitrogen – primarily from septic systems has been an ongoing problem on the Cape. Elevated nitrogen in waterbodies causes accelerated growth of nuisance plants, weeds, and algae that use up much of the oxygen in the water and force out indigenous fish and plant species. Waterbodies often also experience a displeasing cloudy green coloring and unpleasant smell.

In June 2023, MassDEP finalized innovative requirements to help address this issue. Communities are encouraged to pursue watershed-wide approaches to comprehensively address nitrogen pollution under new Watershed Permitting regulations. Alternatively, residents may satisfy complementary Title 5 regulatory updates by updating their septic systems.

“Reversing decades of pollution in Cape Cod’s waterbodies is no small undertaking,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “These grants will help Cape communities take necessary steps to develop town-wide solutions that address nitrogen issues and improve water quality.”

The communities receiving the funding are:

Town of Brewster – $77,053

Brewster will use the funding to complete De Minimis Load applications for the Bass River Watershed and the Swan Pond River Watershed, and upcoming work to support the future Watershed Permit Application for the Herring River Watershed.

Town of Chatham – $67,445

Chatham will use the funding to support the Pleasant Bay Alliance on the existing Pleasant Bay Watershed Permit and to file a Notice of Intent to file a Watershed Permit for the Stage Harbor, Taylor’s Pond, and Sulfur Springs Watersheds. Funding will also be utilized for upcoming work to evaluate flows and nitrogen removal needs through water use data and to conduct public outreach.

Town of Dennis – $50,000

Dennis will use the funding to conduct a hydrogeologic evaluation in support of the town’s Groundwater Discharge Permit for its Phase 1 wastewater program as presented in its approved Notice of Project Change to the previously accepted Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

Town of Mashpee – $35,501

Mashpee will use the funding for work related to the town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan Notice of Project Change Report that will serve as the basis for future Watershed Management Plans.

Town of Yarmouth – $70,000

Yarmouth will use the funding to conduct hydrogeologic evaluations in support of the town’s Groundwater Discharge Permit for the recharge of effluent. The project will identify additional effluent recharge sites and assess planning level recharge capacity and potential impact for those sites.

“The Cape and Islands are famous for our beautiful beaches and pristine marine environment, but truthfully our waters are not so pristine. I am grateful for MassDEP’s strategic efforts to mitigate nitrogen pollution in our waterbodies, and I am thrilled MassDEP granted Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, and Yarmouth funding to support their Watershed Management Plans,” said State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro). “These monies will help our towns develop comprehensive plans that allow communities to comply with new regulations, move away from a reliance on septic systems, and stem nutrient pollution in our fragile environment.”

For more information about the grant, visit the Natural Resource Nitrogen Sensitive Area Grant Program online.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

