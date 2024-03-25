Latest] India Electric Vehicle Market Size/Share Worth USD 150.2 Billion by 2032 at a 25.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of India Electric Vehicle Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 28.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 150.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Tata Motors, MG Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Citroen India, Hero Electric Vehicles, Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor , Ampere Electric, Piaggio India, Atul Auto Limited, Jitendra New EV Tech, Earth Energy EV, SUN Mobility, Revolt Motors, AVERA New & Renewable Energy, Lohia Auto Industries, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "India Electric Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, More Than 125 MPH), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of India Electric Vehicle Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 150.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Indian Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

An electric vehicle (EV) is a type of vehicle that uses one or more electric motors for propulsion, relying on electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries or other energy storage devices. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine vehicles that use gasoline or diesel, electric vehicles operate without a traditional fuel tank and exhaust system.

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is witnessing several notable trends reflecting a growing shift towards sustainable mobility. A surge in EV adoption is driven by government initiatives, subsidies, and incentives promoting clean energy.

Major automotive players are increasingly investing in research, development, and production of electric vehicles, contributing to a diverse range of offerings. Additionally, collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are fostering innovation and technological advancements in battery technology, making EVs more affordable and efficient.

The rise of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers for last-mile connectivity further defines the evolving landscape of the Indian EV market. As environmental awareness grows and consumer preferences align with sustainability, the Indian EV market is poised for continued growth and transformation in the coming years.

By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. The trends in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are driven by rising consumer awareness, government incentives, and advancements in battery technology.

By vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. With the government’s push for electric mobility, affordability, and improved charging infrastructure, electric two-wheelers have gained popularity, addressing both environmental concerns and economic considerations for consumers.

By speed, less than 100 MPH segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Recent trends in electric vehicles (EVs) with speeds under 100 MPH focus on enhancing affordability, improving battery technology for extended range, and introducing compact models suitable for urban commuting.

Manufacturers are prioritizing efficiency, lightweight designs, and innovative charging solutions to meet the growing demand for accessible and practical electric transportation.

In South India, cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are witnessing increased EV manufacturing, innovation, and charging infrastructure development, contributing significantly to the region’s prominence in the Indian electric mobility landscape.

Citroën India positioned itself as the third key player in the local electric passenger vehicle market, with Tata Motors leading and MG Motor India securing the second spot. The e-C3, Citroën emphasizes its 29.2 kWh battery pack and boasts long-term fast-charging capabilities without the typical deterioration associated with DC charging.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed India’s electric vehicle market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Indian electric vehicle industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants as well and niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the India Electric Vehicle market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the India Electric Vehicle market forward?

What are the India Electric Vehicle Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the India Electric Vehicle Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the India Electric Vehicle market sample report and company profiles?

India Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Analysis

India Electric Vehicle market is segmented into South India, North India, West India and East India. South India dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

South India plays a pivotal role in steering India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, significantly influencing its growth and adoption. The region, encompassing states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, has emerged as a key hub for EV manufacturing, research, and development.

Moreover, cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have become focal points for EV production facilities and innovation centers, attracting major players in the industry. The progressive policies and proactive initiatives undertaken by South Indian states have created a conducive environment for EV adoption.

Furthermore, incentives such as subsidies, tax breaks, and supportive infrastructure development, including charging stations and dedicated lanes, have spurred the uptake of electric vehicles. Moreover, the region’s relatively high awareness and acceptance of sustainable practices align well with the environmental benefits offered by EVs.

South India continues to drive advancements in technology, infrastructure, and policy frameworks, it catalyzes the nationwide shift towards electric mobility. The region’s commitment to sustainable transportation contributes significantly to positioning India as a key player in the electric vehicle landscape.

List of the prominent players in the Indian Electric Vehicle Market:

Tata Motors

MG Motor India

Mahindra & Mahindra

Hyundai Motor India

Kia India

Citroen India

Hero Electric Vehicles

Ather Energy

Okinawa Autotech

Bajaj Auto

TVS Motor

Ampere Electric

Piaggio India

Atul Auto Limited

Jitendra New EV Tech

Earth Energy EV

SUN Mobility

Revolt Motors

AVERA New & Renewable Energy

Lohia Auto Industries

Others

The Indian Electric Vehicle Market is segmented as follows:

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Speed

Less Than 100 MPH

100 to 125 MPH

More Than 125 MPH

This India Electric Vehicle Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Key Players in This India Electric Vehicle Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Market Status of the India Electric Vehicle Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the India Electric Vehicle Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the India Electric Vehicle Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of India Electric Vehicle Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the India Electric Vehicle Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is India Electric Vehicle Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On India Electric Vehicle Industry? What are Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of India Electric Vehicle Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for India Electric Vehicle Industry?

