Blanc de Chine: Unveiling the global journey of Dehua's porcelain legacy in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 25, 2024 -- In a striking display of cultural diplomacy and artisanal prowess, the "Blanc De Chine, Porcelain from Dehua" exhibition recently was held in New York, showcasing the rich heritage and ambitious global vision of Dehua, a county famed for its porcelain in Fujian Province, China.
Fang Junqin, the head of Dehua County, said the event underscored a strategic push of the county to blend preservation with modernity, aiming to introduce the county's porcelain tradition to a wider global audience.
The exhibition, at the iconic Times Square, presented the public with 105 pieces of Dehua porcelain, categorized into antique-inspired cultural pieces, artisanal works, everyday items, and export porcelain.
This collection highlights the distinctive qualities of Dehua white porcelain, celebrated for its creamy texture, translucent glow, clear and chime stone-like sound, exquisiteness and fine craftsmanship.
Dehua's porcelain industry, boasting over 3,700 years of history, plays a crucial role in both the local economy and the global ceramic arts scene.
The county is home to over 4,000 ceramic enterprises and numerous porcelain masters, maintaining a revered position in the world of porcelain carving art.
Historically, Dehua porcelain emerged as a prominent export during the Song and Yuan Dynasties, gaining international acclaim by the Ming Dynasty when the French dubbed it "Blanc de Chine (White from China)."
This international exhibition, according to Fang, serves as a pivotal platform to enhance the global stature of Dehua porcelain, aiming to bolster brand awareness and promote industry growth. “I hope the event will allow more friends to learn about porcelain, understand Dehua, know China, creating more opportunities to facilitate exchanges and cooperation,”said Fang.
The tour, which began in 2023, is set to span five years, covering more than 20 countries and regions with exhibitions, cultural exchanges, and other activities designed to spotlight Dehua's porcelain legacy.
Porcelain master Zhang Minggui who personally selected the pieces for the New York exhibition, expressed pride in bringing Dehua's storied craftsmanship to New York. “I am very proud that we can showcase our porcelain artwork to tell stories of China here in New York.”
Fang highlighted the significance of the Dehua kiln sites' inclusion in the World Heritage List and the acknowledgment of Dehua's porcelain firing techniques as part of China's intangible cultural heritage.
With an annual export value of 57.7 billion yuan (about 8 billion U.S. dollars), Dehua's porcelain finds its way to over 190 countries and regions, with the United States alone accounting for nearly 39 percent of its total export revenue in 2023.
The exhibition offered visitors a feast of rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship, showing the adeptness of Dehua's ceramic enterprises in meeting the diverse cultural preference of international markets, said Fang.
Through this global tour, Dehua aims to expand its international footprint, strengthening connections and fostering cooperation with partners worldwide, Fang said.
