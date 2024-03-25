HIP Video Promo Presents: Mike Teezy releases brand new music video "Hands On Me" featuring Jekalyn Carr

Mike Teezy & Jekalyn Carr join forces to deliver this powerful new gospel track "Hands On Me"

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally from West Virginia, Mike Teezy now resides in North Carolina. Raised in a church-going family, his father eventually became a pastor. He led the family to Winston Salem, where Mike continues to reside and serve in the church community.

Inspired by artists like Michael Jackson, Mike Teezy began his musical journey by remixing popular songs on YouTube. His faith journey, catalyzed by a friend’s tragic death, led him to rededicate his life to Christ. He envisioned using his talent to spread the message of faith and hope through music. Mike Teezy‘s latest album, The Greenhouse Project, reflects his deep-rooted faith and determination. The album revolves around reaping rewards through diligence and trust in God and debuted at #12 on the iTunes Christian/Gospel charts.

Through trials and tribulations, such as being told twice by doctors that he would never walk again after two separate serious car accidents, Teezy propelled forward in his walk and stayed on track with his goal. Teezy‘s music aims to infiltrate the secular music scene with a positive message, combating negative influences with gospel-inspired lyrics. His performances, often featuring dance elements reminiscent of his idols, have garnered attention and allowed him to share his faith on various platforms.

The “Hands On Me” music video features powerful imagery reflecting Teezy‘s struggles and triumphs. Directed by Will Thomas, the video incorporates scenes of prayer and resilience, symbolizing the artist’s unwavering faith amidst adversity. “Hands On Me” conveys a message of triumph over adversity, emphasizing Teezy‘s belief in God’s ability to overcome challenges. Through captivating visuals and storytelling, the video encourages viewers to trust divine intervention and faith’s power. Jekalyn Carr noticed him at first through his fame on Instagram and was a fan of his song “Reminisce” on his album. They worked on the song together, and her powerful vocals added another critical element to the track.

Viewers of the “Hands On Me” music video have been deeply moved by its message of perseverance and spiritual resilience. Testimonies from those featured in the video attest to its transformative power, highlighting Teezy‘s ability to inspire and uplift through his artistry.

Throughout Teezy‘s career, he has garnered positive feedback from both fans and critics alike, with many praising its authenticity and emotional depth. Teezy‘s portrayal of his journey resonates with audiences seeking music that transcends mere entertainment, offering a source of hope and encouragement.

