She Owns It She Biz Conference Returns Continuing Their Mission to Empower & Uplift Black Women on Friday, May 17, 2024
She Owns It She Biz Conference
She Owns It She Biz Conference rgains support from Moors Brewing Company. The black male-owned company designs a can in honor of Pasty Young, a freed slave.
Patsy Young and Black women have been instrumental in the creation of beer. Partnering with a conference designed for Black women is a great way to honor our history and support our women,”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The She Owns It She Biz Conference, created by With an EYE PR, is set to return for its third annual event, continuing its mission to shift narratives and showcase the collective achievements within the black community. This impactful gathering has quickly become a cornerstone event, emphasizing unity, excellence, and empowerment among Black women and allies in the heart of Chicago and beyond. Proudly making the announcement during Women's History Month.
— Jamhal Johnson, Co-Founder and CFO of Moors Brewing Company
Christi Love, the producer of this transformative conference, shares her enthusiasm.
"I am so grateful we can return for a third year with this conference. It is necessary for Black Women, Black Men, and the community as a whole," shares Love. "It is truly a labor of love to unite my sisters, acknowledge and pour back into them for everything we contribute to society and culture."
This year, the conference is honored to announce Moor's Brewing Company as its first sponsor, aligning seamlessly with its core values. As a pioneering Black-owned brewery led by three visionary men, Moor's Brewing Company is celebrating the remarkable legacy of Patsy Young, a formerly enslaved Black woman who forged her freedom in the North through her mastery of brewing beer. Patsy's story is one of resilience and skill; not only did her brewing expertise, along with her talents in cooking, weaving, and sewing, sustain her as a free woman for nearly fifteen years, but it also challenged the historical narrative around early American beer production. Traditionally associated with the founding fathers, the actual craft of brewing was, in fact, significantly shaped by the hands of enslaved individuals and laborers.
"Patsy Young and Black women have been instrumental in the creation of beer. Partnering with a conference designed for Black women is a great way to honor our history and support our women," emphasized Jamhal Johnson, Co-Founder and CFO of Moors Brewing Company.
In addition to dedicating the conference to an ancestor, Patsy Young, it is also dedicated to living her story maker Stephanie Hart, Founder of Brown Sugar Bakery and the only Black woman-owned chocolate manufacturer in the United States. Hart, who has supported the conference since its inception as the keynote speaker for the first year and returned as a panelist for the second year, will be recognized for her notable firsts in achievements. Her journey with the conference is a testament to her dedication and influence to make room for the next generation of Black women.
In a groundbreaking move, the conference will add two new honoree awards by honoring a Black man for his contributions to advancing Black women's success. A second new honor will allow the public to nominate and vote for an honoree for the She's Community Award, marking the first occasion such an accolade presented within this forum.
The conference, set to take place May 17th, 2024, at Malcolm X College (1900 W Jackson Blvd.) in the Medical District, is poised to provide an enriching experience. Attendees can look forward to panels and workshops that cover a wide range of topics, including self-help, career advancement, business development, community engagement, and social issues, all designed to speak to the heart and soul of its participants.
Those interested in vending or sponsorship opportunities should email info@withaneyepr.com. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 27th, and a special promotional price is available for early registrants. To learn more, visit http://www.sheownsitshebiz.com.
Join us for a day of empowerment, education, and celebration at the She Owns It She Biz Conference. Together, we continue to build a legacy of greatness in our community.
About the She Owns It She Biz Conference: Founded by Christi Love of "With an EYE PR," the She Owns It She Biz Conference is an annual event designed to celebrate, empower, and connect black women and allies. Through panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, the conference aims to provide valuable resources and an inclusive space for personal and professional growth.
Christi Love
With an Eye PR
+1 312-451-3796
Christi@withaneyepr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram