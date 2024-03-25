Items signed by Einstein, Lincoln, Marilyn Monroe, MLK, many others are in University Archives' online auction, April 10

Civil War-dated military commission signed by President Abraham Lincoln and co-signed by Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, promoting army officer Robert H.K. Whiteley, who had previously declined a Confederate Army commission (est. $6,000-$8,000).

PSA/DNA graded 10 vintage black and white pin-up photograph of Marilyn Monroe, taken circa 1947, the first known instance of her signing a photo as “Marilyn Monroe,” using her recently adopted stage name (est. $28,000-$35,000).

Two-page typed letter signed in German by Albert Einstein in 1935, with mathematical equations and edits in his hand, regarding the chilling difficulties sometimes encountered when attempting to articulate the theory of general relativity (est. $24,000-$3

Four-page autograph letter in French signed by the artist Paul Gauguin while visiting the artist’s colony in Pont-Aven, circa April 27, 1888, discussing color theory, contemporary artists, and art critics (est. $20,000-$30,000).