Two Disaster Recovery Centers Set to Open at 8 a.m., March 25

LANSING, Mich. – Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Comstock Park and Detroit are set to open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2024, at the following locations:

Kent County:

Henze Community Center in the Alpine Twp. Fire Station #1

1100 Henze St. NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

Wayne County (Detroit):

Butzel Family Recreation Center

7737 Kercheval Ave.

Detroit, MI 48214

Regular operating hours for the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is April 8, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.