Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) News: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Carrols Restaurant; Is $9.55 a Fair Price?

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) ("Carrols") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Restaurant Brands International Inc.

On January 16, 2024, Carrols announced that it had entered a deal to be purchased by Restaurant Brands International Inc. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $9.55 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the Carrols board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Carrols shares.

If you are a shareholder of Carrols and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

