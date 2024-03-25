CCC, Greece sign contract for DHC-515 firefighting aircraft

OTTAWA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is proud to announce the signing of a government to government (G2G) contract with the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection of Greece for the sale of DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Canada (DHC). Through CCC’s contract, DHC will supply Greece with seven (7) DHC-515 aircraft, as well as spare parts, training, and support. The contract is the result of ongoing cooperation between CCC, DHC, the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (rescEU) and its Member States to supply the EU with Canadian-made firefighting aircraft.



Building on the foundation of the iconic Canadair CL-215 and CL-415 aircraft, the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ is a new purpose-built aerial firefighting aircraft. It matches the other aircraft in the De Havilland fleet in terms of lifespan, ruggedness, and Canadian aerospace engineering quality.

2023 was a very difficult wildfire season worldwide, including in both Greece and Canada. The Hellenic Air Force provided exceptional service to the citizens of Greece in protecting the communities and natural resources of the country by operating their current CL-215 and CL-415 aircraft in very difficult conditions. As the country is facing longer and hotter summers, the government of the Hellenic Republic is making this significant investment in emergency response and civil protection through the purchase of the DHC-515 aircraft.

CCC, Canada’s G2G contracting agency, and Export Development Canada, Canada’s export credit agency, are part of Canada’s overall support for the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ program. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies like De Havilland Canada to establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments. Every G2G contract signed with CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of the Government of Canada that the contractual terms and conditions will be met.

To learn about how Canada’s G2G contracts support Canadian exports, contact CCC.

Quotes

“Canada is proud to bring De Havilland Canada’s superior, next generation aerial firefighting aircraft to Greece and to help the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to combat wildfires. Canada understands the challenges Greece is facing, and we are here to provide practical tools to address the wildfires that threaten the security of its citizens.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing, CCC

“We are thrilled that Greece and the CCC have concluded the agreement for the procurement of seven state-of-the art firefighter aircraft from De Havilland Canada. This aircraft is a crucial tool in the fight against the devastating effects of climate change, and Canada is proud to partner with Greece in years to come.” – Karine Asselin, Canadian Ambassador to Greece

“Ahead of last year’s wildfire season, the EU doubled its shared firefighting fleet to include almost thirty firefighting planes and helicopters. This preparation was most visibly proved right in August, when the EU came to Greece’s aid with its largest aerial rescEU operation to date to tackle the largest wildfire ever recorded on our continent. However, as the impacts of climate breakdown intensify at unprecedented speed, wildfire preparedness across Europe must be further improved. That is why I most strongly welcome the start of the acquisition of new firefighting planes by Greece. And I most warmly thank Canada for facilitating these agreements with the company concerned resuming production of these very much needed planes. This represents a significant investment in providing a better safety net for Greek but also other EU’s citizens, lifting European wildfires preparedness to a new level.” – Janez Lenarčič, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management

“We are pleased to be supplying these new aircraft to Greece to protect the communities and natural resources of the country. Greece has been flying CL-215 and CL-415 aircraft for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to support the Hellenic Air Force and the Civil Protection as they acquire these new DHC-515 Firefighter aircraft.” – Jean-Philippe Côté, Vice President Programs, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

Quick facts

Increased wildfire risks due to climate change has generated a demand for additional aircraft within the EU and globally. The Member States of the European Union (EU) currently operate over 50% of the global fleet of previous iterations of the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft.

The DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft delivers the highest quantity of water into the fire-zone per day (nearly 700,000 L), more than twice as much as its nearest competitor. Refills its tanks in 12 seconds, from nearby fresh or saltwater sources including rivers, small lakes, and oceans, while land-based aircraft must return to airport after each drop.

Related

Contact

For media enquiries please contact communications@ccc.ca.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. Department of Defense requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43aae56a-dc2d-473d-aa06-6dcdb6288bc8