CybeReady Cybersecurity Learning Platform Now Available on the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace
Strategic Partnership Brings CybeReady to Popular SaaS Ecosystem as Organizations Look to Streamline Software Stack ManagementSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity learning, today announced that its Cybersecurity Learning Platform is now available on the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace. This partnership allows businesses interested in streamlining their SaaS stacks to enhance operational efficiency while improving cybersecurity defenses through the deployment of CybeReady’s SaaS-based cybersecurity learning solution.
The NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace is acclaimed for its efficient approach to helping organizations take charge of their SaaS subscriptions. By integrating CybeReady's Cybersecurity Learning Platform into this ecosystem, customers are now equipped with a powerful tool to better manage their SaaS application portfolios while reducing software expenses by as much as 25%. CybeReady and NachoNacho's engagement addresses modern IT professionals' demand for industry-leading software tools and services while improving cybersecurity readiness.
CybeReady delivers a fully managed cybersecurity learning platform that provides customized campaigns to foster cultural and behavioral shifts in how cybersecurity threats within organizations are dealt with. By making its platform available through NachoNacho, CybeReady is extending its reach, helping more businesses empower their employees with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat the evolving landscape of cyber threats -- without the need for extensive IT resources or burdensome time requirements.
The partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for businesses to operate more efficiently and securely. Through this arrangement, organizations leveraging the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace can access CybeReady's Cybersecurity Learning Platform and integrate it into their SaaS application stack to simplify the management of their cyber resilience efforts.
"NachoNacho is excited about the partnership with CybeReady as cybersecurity is a top priority for organizations,” said Andy Karuza, Marketing Lead for NachoNacho. “Since cyber defense remains an ongoing concern for businesses globally, this SaaS-based solution is a must-have for those leveraging our industry-leading, best-in-class B2B SaaS + Services Marketplace."
"By accessing the zero-touch Cybersecurity Learning Platform from CybeReady on this SaaS marketplace and management solution, users will benefit from the administrative benefits while significantly improving their cyber profile," said Mike Polatsek, CEO of CybeReady. "We are pleased to partner with NachoNacho as it introduces our platform to the large number of businesses leveraging this innovative, centralized SaaS ecosystem – enhancing usability for the security professional.”
Pricing and Availability
The CybeReady Cybersecurity Learning Platform is available on NachoNacho immediately and available with a 25% cashback discount on all plans, saving users up to $5,997 per year. Discover more at NachoNacho - https://shorturl.at/nrvCK
For more information about CybeReady’s Cybersecurity Learning Platform, visit http://www.cybeready.com.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Cybersecurity Learning Platform Now Available on the NachoNacho SaaS Marketplace - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
- Find CybeReady on NachoNacho at:
https://nachonacho.com/products?search=CybeReady&page=1
- Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:
https://cybeready.com/request-a-demo
- CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
- CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective cybersecurity learning platform that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with advanced educational expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest cybersecurity learning program guarantees to reduce the number of at-risk employees by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the cybersecurity learning platform with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
- END -
Joe Austin
Public Relations
+ +1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn