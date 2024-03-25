New HIV infections data among key populations: proportions in 2010 and...

Submit Release
The context of the HIV epidemics and total adult infection trends differ notably between sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere. In sub-Saharan Africa, overall, the number of adult infections among people 15–49 years old fell markedly between 2010 to 2022, from 1.1 million to 510000 (54% decline). However, the rest of the world has not seen declines in new HIV infections among adults between 2010 and 2022, which stood at 580 000 in both years (1% increase using unrounded numbers).

