Việt Nam-Finland ties have grown from development aid to cooperation: Finnish parliament speaker

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI — Finland-Việt Nam ties have shifted from development aid to development cooperation, a positive sign for bilateral relation progress, said Finnish parliament speaker Jussi Halla-aho during his official visit to Việt Nam.

In talks with National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday, Halla-aho stated that Việt Nam is one of the key trade partners of Finland in ASEAN, noting the significant increase in bilateral trade turnover over the past 50 years.

The Finnish parliament has ratified the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and a bilateral agreement in the same field, which is expected to open up new collaboration opportunities for businesses from both countries.

NA Chairman Huệ reiterates that Việt Nam treasures the traditional ties and multidimensional cooperation with Finland, which has resulted in achievements in politics-diplomacy, trade investment, development and education and training.

Following the two countries’ celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, the Vietnamese top legislator hoped they would continue delegation exchanges at all levels, both in the public and private sectors, to take advantage of the existing cooperation mechanisms.

The bilateral turnover of nearly US$380 million in 2023 was a modest number compared to the potential between the two countries, said NA Chairman Huệ, adding that Việt Nam is willing to promote trade cooperation and hoping that Finland will facilitate imports from Việt Nam, especially for iron and steel products, machinery, vehicles, garments and footwear.

Finland supports the removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing on Việt Nam’s fishery exports and at the same time, Việt Nam has also promulgated regulations as control measures on the matter.

A framework agreement between the two governments was signed regarding projects carried out under Finland’s Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF), while an official evaluation of the transition process of Finnish-Vietnamese cooperation was also published.

These are considered the foundation for the implementation of projects funded by the official development assistance (ODA) or preferential loans from the Finnish government for the socio-economic growth of Việt Nam.

During the meeting, Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Halla-aho proposed that agencies from both sides discuss to resolve the bottlenecks in promoting the Finnish public investment fund in Việt Nam, to which NA Chairman Huệ agreed.

Finland continues to assist in Việt Nam's development of the Forest Management Information System (FORMIS), as well as to implement the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA/FLEGT) through the EU.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s Power Development Plan VIII, NA Chairman Huệ requested that the two countries proactively communicate to business associations and trade promotion programmes about opportunities for investment and technology transfer in renewable energy in Việt Nam.

He also proposed the two legislative bodies strengthen supervision of the implementation of approved international treaties and bilateral cooperation agreements while completing the legal frameworks for collaboration between businesses and state departments of Việt Nam and Finland.

The two countries should also utilise coordination mechanisms for mutual support on multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, NA Chairman Huệ reiterates Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, serving as a trusted, reliable partner for peace, cooperation and growth amid complicated and unpredictable global developments.

The Vietnamese legislator also expressed gratitude to the Finnish government for accommodating and assisting the Vietnamese community of 10,000 people in Finland, of which over 2,000 are students.

With Việt Nam among the priority countries for the Finnish talent boost programme, NA Chairman Huệ hopes that Finland continues its support for Việt Nam’s human resources development, in addition to labour cooperation in information technology, healthcare, education and agriculture. — VNS