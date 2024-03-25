Senior Party official meets with Finnish parliament speaker

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI – Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai hosted a reception for visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hà Nội on March 25.

The Party official welcomed her guest's selection of Việt Nam for his first official visit outside Europe since taking office and expressed her gratitude for the support and sharing that Finland has given to Việt Nam so far.

She outlined several major directions and measures to expand and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries in such areas as manufacturing industry, sustainable forestry, green transition, and waste management, as well as in leveraging the advantages of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to promote bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The senior Party official also stressed the necessity of enhancing the sides' high-level delegation exchanges, their cooperation across the party, parliamentary, and ministry channels, and their people-to-people exchange.

The Finnish parliament speaker expressed his impression of and congratulations on the Southeast Asian country’s achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He said he is pleased with positive progress in the Việt Nam-Finland traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation over the past time.

The top legislator affirmed that there is still much potential for bilateral collaboration in areas where Finland has strengths and Việt Nam has demands, and that Việt Nam is an attractive destination for Finnish enterprises.

He also agreed with his host on the need for the two to continue promoting and creating strong transformations in cooperation across all fields.

Exchanging viewpoints on global and regional situations as well as some common concerns, the two leaders stated that Việt Nam and Finland are ready to cooperate bilaterally and at multilateral forums on the basis of respecting international law and the UN Charter, for peace, stability, and development in the world and the region, including the East Sea. VNS