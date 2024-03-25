Deputy PM signs condolence book after Moscow terrorist attack

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà led a Government delegation to the Russian Embassy in Hà Nội on March 25 to offer condolences following the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Moscow on March 22 evening.

Signing the condolence book, Hà extended the most profound sympathies of the Vietnamese Government, people, and himself to the Russian Government, people and families of the victims, adding that Việt Nam strongly condemns terrorism in any form and believes that perpetrators will be strictly punished.

"Our hope is for the victims' families to overcome this pain and loss", Hà wrote. "We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and continued peace and prosperity for Russia and its people".

On the same day, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ also visited the embassy and showed his sympathy in the condolence book.

The Russian Embassy in Hanoi, along with Consulates General in Đà Nẵng and Hồ Chí Minh City, will have condolence books open for signing from March 25 to 27.

Also on March 25 morning, many Vietnamese and foreign citizens, businesses, agencies and organisations came to the embassy to lay wreaths and sign the condolence book, standing in solidarity with Russia during this difficult time.

A day earlier, many Vietnamese residents paid their respects by laying flowers, candles, and children's toys at the Russian Embassy and Consulates General in Việt Nam.

According to the latest data from Russian authorities, the attack left at least 137 dead and 182 others injured. VNS