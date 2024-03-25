Vietnamese, DPRK senior party officials hold talks

VIETNAM, March 25 - HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung held talks with visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hà Nội on Monday.

At the event, Trung stated that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always treasure the traditional friendship and cooperation with the WPK, Government, and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

He proposed both sides enhance exchanges and contacts at all levels to strengthen mutual understanding and develop the ties between their parties and countries across various fields.

Trung went on to recommend the two countries effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, expand their cultural, art, sports, people-to-people, locality-to-locality exchanges, and strengthen their coordination at multilateral forums.

For his part, Kim, who is leading a delegation to visit Việt Nam from Monday to Thursday, stressed his trip is to step up the development of the Việt Nam-DPRK friendship and collaboration and to discuss measures to strengthen the sides’ party building work.

He affirmed that the Party, Government, and people of the DPRK value the traditional friendship with Việt Nam and are pleased with the development of the relationship shared between the two parties and countries. The DPRK is ready to work with Việt Nam to promote ties, he affirmed.

During the talks, the officials discussed and evaluated the results of cooperation between the commission and the department so far. They concurred on cooperation measures, including further promotion of the role of the two bodies, and effective implementation of cooperation directions that were agreed upon by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Chairman of the DPRK’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un during the latter's visit to Việt Nam in 2019. — VNS