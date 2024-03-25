New Vietnamese Ambassador pays courtesy call to President of Australian Senate

VIETNAM, March 25 - CANBERRA — New Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm paid a courtesy call to President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Canberra on Monday.

Tâm expressed his delight at witnessing the development of cooperative ties between the Vietnamese and Australian legislatures, especially in the exchange of high-level visits.

He vowed to effectively realise the outcomes achieved during the Australia visit by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ from November 30-December 3, 2022 and actively contribute to the development of the recently-established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, thus deepening cooperation in areas of shared concern such as politics, economy, national defence-security, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Lines, for her part, believed that bilateral ties will develop comprehensively and deeply, including through parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchange. She also expected breakthroughs in collaboration in economy, trade, sci-tech, climate change response and energy transition.

Expressing delight at the official launch of a direct flight service between Hà Nội and Perth - the capital city of Western Australia, her hometown, she wished to pay an official visit to Việt Nam via this route soon, with an aim to further bolster the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as between Perth and Vietnamese localities.

She also pledged her support to the diplomat in expanding bilateral ties throughout his tenure. — VNS