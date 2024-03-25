Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,382 in the last 365 days.

New Vietnamese Ambassador pays courtesy call to President of Australian Senate

VIETNAM, March 25 - CANBERRA — New Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm paid a courtesy call to President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Canberra on Monday.

Tâm expressed his delight at witnessing the development of cooperative ties between the Vietnamese and Australian legislatures, especially in the exchange of high-level visits.

He vowed to effectively realise the outcomes achieved during the Australia visit by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ from November 30-December 3, 2022 and actively contribute to the development of the recently-established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, thus deepening cooperation in areas of shared concern such as politics, economy, national defence-security, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Lines, for her part, believed that bilateral ties will develop comprehensively and deeply, including through parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchange. She also expected breakthroughs in collaboration in economy, trade, sci-tech, climate change response and energy transition.

Expressing delight at the official launch of a direct flight service between Hà Nội and Perth - the capital city of Western Australia, her hometown, she wished to pay an official visit to Việt Nam via this route soon, with an aim to further bolster the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as between Perth and Vietnamese localities.

She also pledged her support to the diplomat in expanding bilateral ties throughout his tenure. — VNS

You just read:

New Vietnamese Ambassador pays courtesy call to President of Australian Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more