Sopra Banking Software Unveils its New Regulatory Reporting Solution

PARIS, FRANCE, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a global leader in banking software, is proud to introduce its new Regulatory Reporting solution, integrated to its next-gen Sopra Banking Platform (SBP). Designed to streamline and revolutionize regulatory reporting processes, SBP Regulatory Reporting offers financial institutions a unified reporting experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

The current regulatory landscape presents a myriad of challenges for financial institutions. From the introduction of new regulations like CRR3 and the Green Asset Ratio to impending overhauls such as European statistical reporting (IReF), institutions are confronted with a relentless stream of regulatory changes. These changes not only increase the complexity of reporting but also place immense pressure on institutions to ensure timely and accurate submissions.

Recognizing the need for a transformative solution, SBS has developed SBP Regulatory Reporting to address the evolving needs of financial institutions. Built on a SaaS-first, cloud-native architecture, SBP Regulatory Reporting offers a single unifying data collection layer and data-driven reporting capabilities. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, SBP Regulatory Reporting empowers institutions to navigate the complexities of regulatory reporting with ease, reducing costs, improving data quality, and enhancing visibility for informed decision-making.

"At Sopra Banking Software, we understand the challenges that financial institutions face in meeting regulatory requirements," said Sebastien Polese, General Manager Reporting & Risk at Sopra Banking Software. "With SBP Regulatory Reporting, we are committed to providing institutions with a solution that not only simplifies regulatory reporting but also accelerates their journey towards compliance."

SBP Regulatory Reporting offers a range of benefits, including:

- Streamlined reporting processes through mutualization and rationalization

- Proven track record of on-time and compliant reporting

- Real-time insights into regulatory data through powerful analytics

- Simplified deployment with record onboarding times

- Subscription model for cost-effective reporting

- Reduction in total cost of ownership through optimized resource allocation

- Low code approach for easy configuration and customization

With SBP Regulatory Reporting, financial institutions can embrace a future where regulatory reporting is efficient, accurate, and hassle-free.

Find out more about SBP Regulatory Reporting here.



About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000 person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. www.soprabanking.com. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit soprabanking.com

Contact: Anton Golovchenko, +33 (0)6 31 89 07 60; anton.golovchenko@soprabanking.com