Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market to Reach USD 232.19 Billion by 2030, Growing at CAGR of 9.5%
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Analysis, Industry Trends and Growth OutlookAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 112.34 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 232.19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2023-2030.
The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market is witnessing a remarkable surge, attributed to groundbreaking research and development efforts focused on autoimmune inflammatory diseases.
Market Report Scope:
The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market encompasses the global pharmaceutical segment dealing with drugs designed to reduce inflammation. Inflammation, a natural bodily response, can lead to various medical conditions if chronic. Anti-inflammatory drugs include Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs with corticosteroids.
Market Analysis:
The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the escalating prevalence of inflammatory diseases, which serves as a major market driver. This trend is further fueled by the emergence of potential pipeline candidates such as monoclonal antibodies, which are gaining considerable traction in the pharmaceutical industry. Leading pharmaceutical companies are strategically targeting a wide range of inflammatory diseases by developing innovative treatments like TNF inhibitors and interleukins. These advancements not only address the growing medical needs of patients but also contribute significantly to the expansion and enhancement of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market. The focus on research and development in this sector is expected to drive continued growth and foster new opportunities for therapeutic interventions in the coming years.
Major Key Players in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market:
• Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market are AbbVie Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
• Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• AstraZeneca Plc
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Amgen Inc.
• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Pfizer
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation
By Drug Class
• Corticosteroids
• Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
• Anti-inflammatory Biologics
By Application
• Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis
• Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Route of Administration
• Inhalation
• Injection
• Oral
• Topical
By Distribution Channel
• Retail Pharmacy
• Hospital Pharmacy
Segment Analysis:
By Application, autoimmune inflammatory diseases dominate due to conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
By distribution channels, hospital pharmacies lead due to rising prescriptions, while retail pharmacies benefit from OTC drugs like diclofenac and ibuprofen.
Regional Developments:
North America leads globally due to extensive healthcare spending and initiatives like those by the CF Foundation, particularly benefiting the CF treatment market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly with expanding healthcare infrastructure and population, attracting major market players.
Key Takeaways for Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market
• Rising research and development efforts are fueling market growth.
• Autoimmune diseases and respiratory conditions are key application segments.
• North America and Asia Pacific are major growth regions.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, AbbVie Inc gained FDA approval for RINVOQ for Crohn's disease, enhancing its anti-inflammatory drug portfolio.
• Pfizer Inc's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals in March 2022 strengthened its inflammation and immunology division, expanding its market presence.
