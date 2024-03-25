2024 Polyurethane Innovation Award Submissions Now Open

WASHINGTON (March 25, 2024) — Applications for the 2024 Polyurethane Innovation Award are now being accepted through June 20, 2024. This award is presented by the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) and is considered the industry’s top technical honor. Past winners of the award include 3-D printing resins, durable coatings, and waterproof foam products, demonstrating the chemistry’s versatility and benefits as well as how it is essential to many end-use products.

The award will be presented at the 2024 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, taking place at the Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Ga. from September 30 to October 2, 2024.

The recipient of the 2023 Polyurethane Innovation Award was Wanhua Chemical (America) Co., Ltd for its WANNATE® 9131FC, an MDI-based prepolymer binder for molded wood pallets. These pallets nest together for reduced transport cost from the manufacturer. They can be made from a variety of waste feedstocks like wood scraps and agricultural residues, and when the pallets reach end-of-life, they can be ground up and recycled into new pallets.

“We appreciate the opportunity to compete for this prestigious award and show our peers how our product contributes to polyurethanes’ role in sustainability by increasing bio-content and reducing energy requirements,” said Tim Chaffee, business director, Wanhua Chemical (America) Co., Ltd. “This invaluable experience is one key reason the Polyurethanes Technical Conference is exceptional, and we encourage other polyurethane innovators to consider this unparalleled opportunity.”

Entries for the 2024 Innovation Award must qualify for each of the following criteria:

Products must have entered the market, for the first time, between June 19, 2022 and June 20, 2024;

Entries submitted in a previous year are not eligible for resubmission; and

Entries could include finished products, initiatives, training or education programs, or processes or processing equipment.

Eligible companies or individuals should apply no later than 5 p.m. ET on June 20, 2024.

Follow our LinkedIn page and X account for the latest news, insights, and ideas and use the hashtag #PolyCon24 to join the conversation.