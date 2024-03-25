CRN® Recognizes SoftIron for Excellence in Channel Partnership and Innovation

5-Star rating recognizes excellence in channel partnership and innovation



SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftIron , the worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized SoftIron and its SoftIron + Co partner program as a prestigious 5-Star Award winner in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with when building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“I’m extremely proud of our team’s dedication to fostering strong channel partnerships and driving innovation in the industry,” said Phil Crocker, Chief Revenue Officer at SoftIron. “Receiving this 5-Star recognition from CRN is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to our valued partners, empowering them to succeed in delivering our world-class true private cloud solutions to our customers.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

Earlier this month, SoftIron announced VM Squared , a virtualization platform replacement for VMware’s vSphere that combines the simplicity and user experience of true private cloud, and is sold exclusively through the channel.

