Moving from science to action on ocean acidification: Why does it matter? How is it being achieved?

Published 25 March 2024 Events Leave a Comment

Date: Thursday 11 April 2024
Time: 7:30am-8:30am coffee gathering I 8:30am-9:45am event starts
Location: Barcelona International Convention Centre

You are invited to join us for an ocean acidification event at the 2024 UN Decade of Ocean Science Conference taking place in Barcelona.

Moving from Science to Action on Ocean Acidification: Why Does It Matter?  How Is It Being Achieved?” will occur on April 11 between 8:30am-9:45am (with 7:30am coffee) at the Barcelona International Convention Center.

The event is co-hosted by the IAEA, OA Alliance, and NOAA in partnership with GOA-ON and OARS.

This event is open to all conference participants, and will feature discussion focused on the need for OA awareness, the importance of capacity building programs in increasing regional science and policy response, pathways forward for OA Action and commitments to OA Actions under the UN Decade of Ocean Science.

Please use this registration link to express your interest in attending.

OA Alliance, 22 March 2024. More information.

