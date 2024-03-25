Globally kelp farming is gaining attention to mitigate land-use pressures and achieve carbon neutrality. However, the influence of environmental perturbations on kelp farming remains largely unknown. Recently, a severe disease outbreak caused extensive kelp mortality in Sanggou Bay, China, one of the world’s largest high-density kelp farming areas. Here, through in situ investigations and simulation experiments, we find indications that an anomalously dramatic increase in elevated coastal seawater light penetration may have contributed to dysbiosis in the kelp Saccharina japonica’s microbiome. This dysbiosis promoted the proliferation of opportunistic pathogenic Enterobacterales, mainly including the genera Colwellia and Pseudoalteromonas. Using transcriptomic analyses, we revealed that high-light conditions likely induced oxidative stress in kelp, potentially facilitating opportunistic bacterial Enterobacterales attack that activates a terrestrial plant-like pattern recognition receptor system in kelp. Furthermore, we uncover crucial genotypic determinants of Enterobacterales dominance and pathogenicity within kelp tissue, including pathogen-associated molecular patterns, potential membrane-damaging toxins, and alginate and mannitol lysis capability. Finally, through analysis of kelp-associated microbiome data sets under the influence of ocean warming and acidification, we conclude that such Enterobacterales favoring microbiome shifts are likely to become more prevalent in future environmental conditions. Our study highlights the need for understanding complex environmental influences on kelp health and associated microbiomes for the sustainable development of seaweed farming.

Zhang Y., Nair S., Zhang Z., Zhao J., Zhao H., Lu L., Chang L. & Jiao N., in press. Adverse environmental perturbations may threaten kelp farming sustainability by exacerbating Enterobacterales diseases. Environmental Science & Technology. Article (subscription required).

