Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Class Action Lawsuit News – Seek Counsel Potential to Make Claim, Recover Losses, Contact Johnson Fistel, LLP (AMLX)

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) ("Amylyx " or the "Company"). Join the Amylyx class action lawsuit to potentially recover losses. Johnson Fistel LLP, a top law firm, can help you become the lead plaintiff. Stay updated on the lawsuit by checking for the latest news. SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION NOW!



The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between November 11, 2022 to November 8, 2023. Investors have until April 9, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated RELYVRIO's (a dual UPRBax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S.) commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (v) defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Join the class action suit as potential lead plaintiff. No cost or obligation. Claim your rights.

SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION NOW!

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who sustained financial losses during the designated class period, are entitled to petition the court, until April 9, 2024, to secure the position of a lead plaintiff in this proceeding. The lead plaintiff assumes the responsibility of representing the collective interests of all class members, guiding the direction of the class-action lawsuit. This pivotal role allows the lead plaintiff the autonomy to appoint a legal firm of their preference to pursue litigation in the class-action case. An investor's eligibility to partake in any prospective settlement of the class-action lawsuit is unrelated to their role as a lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com