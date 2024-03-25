La Rosa to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell Today

Celebration, FL, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced it will celebrate its recent initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell in Times Square, New York City. La Rosa commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LRHC” on October 10, 2023.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET today and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony .

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “We are honored to ring the closing bell this afternoon in celebration of our IPO and listing on Nasdaq. Today marks not just a milestone, but a testament to the dedication and vision of our entire team. At La Rosa, we've always challenged the status quo, pushing boundaries in the real estate industry. Our journey is one of innovation and commitment to our agents' success. We believe our unique brokerage model sets us apart from other players in the real estate industry. By offering real estate agents the option of a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions, we intend to empower agents and elevate their success. Additionally, we continue to successfully implement our roll-up strategy of acquiring profitable franchisees, consolidating our position in the market and creating value for both shareholders and clients. Our goal is to reach an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million before the end of 2024. Our mission is clear: empower our agents, revolutionize our industry, and shape its future. I'm more optimistic than ever about our business, and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead. Guided by our core values of family, passion and growth, I'm confident we'll create lasting value for our agents and shareholders alike.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

