Six Star Pro Nutrition® Announces Partnership With College Football Star Quarterback Jalen Milroe

The Alabama-based QB will be featured prominently in the marketing efforts of one of America’s biggest sports nutrition brands

Tuscaloosa, AL and Oakville, ON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the offseason Jalen Milroe has faced – coaching change and all, there’s more than enough motivation to “let all the naysayers know” in 2024.

And there’s a new sports nutrition partnership behind that journey this season.

Milroe, Alabama’s talented, multi-faceted quarterback, will spend the next 12-months fueled by Six Star Pro Nutrition® ( www.sixstarpro.com ), one of America’s leading sports nutrition brands, as he embarks on his off-season training journey, to Spring Camp, summer training and ultimately, a run at another conference championship and a college football playoff spot.

As a result, one of college football’s biggest stars is now exclusively tied through a Name, Image and Likeness (“NIL”) agreement with the Six Star® brand of performance energy protein powders, pre-workouts, and America’s best-selling creatine with an emphasis of driving consumer traffic and interest to Walmart® stores, the brand’s collaboration with WK Kellogg Co( including Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg’s® Froot Loops® flavored 100% Whey Protein Plus), and the Six Star® webstore.

As part of the agreement, Milroe, who is one of college football’s biggest names, will be featured in paid media advertising on print, digital and mobile. The biggest athlete on-campus will also be involved in social-media focused content showcasing life in Tuscaloosa, including collaborations that showcase #BamaRush. Milroe will also provide some insight into his game-breaking diet and training regimen, developing content for his personal social media accounts and all Six Star® social media channels.

“One of the biggest reasons I chose to represent Six Star® is due to their stellar reputation with athletes like T.J. Watt, an affordable price-point for young athletes and products that are available at a wide-array of retailers like Walmart®, Sam’s Club®, Walgreens®, CVS® and Amazon®,” Milroe said. “Supplements are a relatively new part of my routine, but after how this past season ended for us, I don’t want to leave any doubt on whether I’m doing enough to help my team in 2024.”

Milroe, represented by Jumaane Ford from 1of1 Agency, was identified by Six Star® as a name who could connect with a growing Gen-Z audience, amplifying the brand’s “cool” factor in addition to its reputation for explosiveness, energy and excellence through hard work, grit, and determination. He joins fellow Pro Football All-Pro T.J. Watt and U.S. soccer sensation Kristie Mewis as current Six Star® ambassadors.

“Jalen is an extremely unique talent that positions Six Star® as a NIL market leader both on and off the field,” said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of Six Star® branded products. “His energy, charisma, work ethic and passion all stood out in our selection process, especially as we’ve tried to find new and unique ways to connect Six Star® to a younger, evolving audience.”

Milroe, who will turn 22 in December, played his high school football at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas before attending the University of Alabama. There, he threw for 3,825 passing yards, rushed for 559 yards and had 53 total touchdowns leading Tompkins to 30 wins in three seasons.

At the University of Alabama, Milroe emerged as the starting quarterback in 2023, leading the school to a 12-1 record and winning a conference championship by knocking off two-time defending National Champion Georgia in the process. He finished the season with 23 passing touchdowns, 2,718 passing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Walmart®, Sam’s Club®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers. For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com , or @SixStarProNutrition on Instagram and @SixStarPro on TikTok® and XTM.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 220 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.







