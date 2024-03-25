Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,088 in the last 365 days.

LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

TAMPA, FL, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 212125. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/50187 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through April 1, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 15, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 50187.

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more