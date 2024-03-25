The City of Cabot and Connect2First Bridge Digital Divide in Arkansas with Help from DZS and Irby

Initiative to enable multi-gigabit broadband connectivity across the state’s first city-owned fiber internet and telephony network; wins “Plan of the Year” from Arkansas Chapter of the American Planning Association

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, and its strategic partner Irby Utilities (Irby) today announced that they are working with Connect2First, a subsidiary of First Electric Cooperative, and the City of Cabot, Arkansas to build the first city-owned high speed fiber internet and telephony network in Arkansas. The City of Cabot and Connect2First are leveraging Irby’s broadband network planning and deployment expertise along with cutting-edge DZS Access and Subscriber Edge fiber access solutions to bring 10 gigabit per second symmetrical passive optical networking (XGS-PON) driven next-generation digital communications services to the over 26,000 residents and businesses of Cabot.



Hundreds of subscribers are already receiving world-class broadband connectivity from this multi-gigabit services capable network that will pass the entire community with over 220 miles of fiber. This groundbreaking $20 million project, which is being completely locally funded with no federal or state subsidies and recently was awarded the “Plan of the Year” from the Arkansas Chapter of the American Planning Association, sets the stage for other rural municipalities in Arkansas and around the country to implement similar projects.

“This unique project is the first of its kind in the state of Arkansas where a municipality has built its own fiber network and partnered with a local ISP to provide high speed fiber optic internet services to its constituents,” said City of Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade. “The City of Cabot is thrilled to be able to leverage the proven expertise of Connect2First, who already had a presence in the city and was currently serving surrounding areas with a highly regarded and reliable service. Our goal is to bring a world-class experience to our citizens, businesses and anchor institutions, and so when Connect2First shared that both Irby and DZS had been key contributors to their success to date, it was an easy choice to bring them both into our project for consistency and peace-of-mind.”

“It is inspirational to see forward-thinking, can-do rural municipalities like the City of Cabot come up with innovative ways to bring to their residents and businesses extraordinary communications services and experiences,” said Candace Looper, Director of Sales and Marketing, Connect2First. “We take a great deal of pride in helping the City of Cabot bridge the digital divide and improve the quality of life for their constituents.”

“The City of Cabot and Connect2First are raising the bar when it comes to deploying the latest fiber-based technology in rural areas,” said Patrick Reams, VP of Technology & Communications, Irby. “We have worked closely with DZS on this and nearly a dozen other strategic projects, passing nearly half a million homes around the U.S. with high-quality broadband services. Our team is excited about this initiative between a municipality and its regional public utility. We look forward to others following the outstanding model that the City of Cabot and Connect2First have implemented leveraging our expertise and DZS technology.”

“The City of Cabot and Connect2First are using DZS technology to bring among the fastest multi-gigabit internet speeds possible to their customers via their cutting-edge network,” said Gunter Reiss, DZS Chief Customer Officer AEMEA. “Irby and DZS have developed a stellar track record of successful broadband deployments among electric cooperatives and municipalities across the U.S. where we bring best-in-class broadband and economic opportunity to rural and remote communities. We are honored to be part of this award-winning initiative and look forward to its continued success.”

DZS and Irby are working closely with Connect2First and the City of Cabot to strategically plan and rapidly deploy cutting-edge Access and Subscriber Edge solutions as part of the new fiber network. This includes:

DZS Velocity Broadband Access Edge systems . This project uses DZS Velocity V14, V6, and V2 multi-terabit and environmentally hardened Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) optical line terminals (OLTs). The Velocity portfolio features line cards that support multi-gigabit services leveraging gigabit passive optical networking (GPON), XGS-PON and 10-gigabit point-to-point Ethernet technologies.

. This project uses DZS Velocity V14, V6, and V2 multi-terabit and environmentally hardened Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) optical line terminals (OLTs). The Velocity portfolio features line cards that support multi-gigabit services leveraging gigabit passive optical networking (GPON), XGS-PON and 10-gigabit point-to-point Ethernet technologies. DZS Helix Subscriber Edge solutions. This project uses DZS Helix 5222 XGS-PON ONTs and 1664 WiFi 6 EasyMesh access points to provide wired connectivity within the home and business as well as whole-home WiFi coverage.

DZS and Irby prepare electric cooperatives, municipalities and other broadband innovators for the future of broadband. Their systems, which feature industry-leading capacity, future-ready performance and open architectures, aim to accommodate multi-vendor scenarios and emerging service demands seamlessly. DZS and Irby have also demonstrated an exceptional track record of supporting their mutual customers to leverage government programs like RDOF, the CARES Act, ReConnect loans and grants, and Capital Projects Funds to jumpstart their business plans and position their communities for a hyper-connected world.

About The City of Cabot

With its convenient location in Central Arkansas, the City of Cabot is just 30 minutes away from the State’s Capital. This provides the community with access to all of the resources in a major metropolitan area while retaining the charm of a small town. Steeped in history, the City strategically balances the revitalization of our historic downtown with the innovation of technology for the future. A thriving business community, exceptional school district, vibrant quality of life and a progressive city leadership continues to make Cabot one of the fastest-growing areas in Arkansas.

About First Electric Cooperative Corporation

First Electric Cooperative Corporation is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that was incorporated in 1937 as the first electric cooperative in Arkansas. First Electric energized its first power lines in April 1938 near Jacksonville, Arkansas, with three employees and 150 members. Today, First Electric serves more than 100,000 member accounts throughout parts of 18 counties in central and southeast Arkansas. It owns and maintains more than 10,100 miles of distribution power lines, over 201,000 power poles, over 106,000 meters and 46 substations. First Electric is the second-largest distribution cooperative in Arkansas and one of the 33 largest among over 900 electric cooperatives in the US.

About Irby Utilities

Irby Utilities is a leading fulfillment and solutions provider for utility and utility contracting marketplaces. Pairing its nearly 100 years of utility experience with the industry's top technologies and manufacturers, Irby is poised to provide innovative products and customized services to serve its nationwide client base best. Irby offers a complete portfolio to each of its core business segments - distribution, transmission, substation, generation, renewable energy, EPC, fiber/broadband communications, and gas. To find out more, visit www.irbyutilities.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

