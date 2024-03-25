LifeMD to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place April 8-11, 2024. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

