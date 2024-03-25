Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,006 in the last 365 days.

Gauteng Legislature launches ePetitions System

Introducing the ePetitions System: A New Era of Public Participation in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) is proud to announce the launch of its digital Petitions system, revolutionizing the way Gauteng residents can voice their service delivery concerns. Now, citizens can easily submit valid petitions online using their digital devices, anytime, anywhere.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the GPL, Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) departments, municipalities, and other key stakeholders. It aims to streamline the petitions management process, allowing for efficient monitoring and tracking of interventions to ensure timely resolution of all petitions.

Once registered, petitioners can monitor the progress of their petitions online, from submission to resolution. This fosters transparency and accountability, which are essential for building public trust and value in the governance process. Petitioning is a constitutional right, and the majority of petitions received address unmet constitutional rights, including access to basic services, housing, and healthcare.
With the widespread use of smartphones and the internet, the online system provides a convenient platform for citizens to engage with their government. This not only enhances democracy but also allows for broader participation from all corners of Gauteng.

Advocate Ezra Letsoalo, Chairperson of the Petitions Standing Committee, highlights petitioning as a vital avenue for addressing citizens' concerns, “particularly for those who lack alternative channels for seeking redress”.

“By providing a constructive outlet for grievances, petitions help prevent the destructive recourse to infrastructure vandalism seen during service delivery protests, ultimately fostering progress and development in the province. Additionally, petitioning reinforces and enriches the GPL's oversight agenda,” Adv. Letsoalo says. 

Comprehensive initiatives are underway to inform residents about the e-Petitions system and how they can collaborate with their elected representatives in the Legislature to effectively hold the government accountable.

For more information, visit www.gpl.gov.za or the GPL’s e-Petitions portal .

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Standing Committee please contact: Ms Thabisile Nzuke on 082 689 4411 email: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za

You just read:

Gauteng Legislature launches ePetitions System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more