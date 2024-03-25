Gauteng Legislature launches ePetitions System

Introducing the ePetitions System: A New Era of Public Participation in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) is proud to announce the launch of its digital Petitions system, revolutionizing the way Gauteng residents can voice their service delivery concerns. Now, citizens can easily submit valid petitions online using their digital devices, anytime, anywhere.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the GPL, Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) departments, municipalities, and other key stakeholders. It aims to streamline the petitions management process, allowing for efficient monitoring and tracking of interventions to ensure timely resolution of all petitions.

Once registered, petitioners can monitor the progress of their petitions online, from submission to resolution. This fosters transparency and accountability, which are essential for building public trust and value in the governance process. Petitioning is a constitutional right, and the majority of petitions received address unmet constitutional rights, including access to basic services, housing, and healthcare.

With the widespread use of smartphones and the internet, the online system provides a convenient platform for citizens to engage with their government. This not only enhances democracy but also allows for broader participation from all corners of Gauteng.

Advocate Ezra Letsoalo, Chairperson of the Petitions Standing Committee, highlights petitioning as a vital avenue for addressing citizens' concerns, “particularly for those who lack alternative channels for seeking redress”.

“By providing a constructive outlet for grievances, petitions help prevent the destructive recourse to infrastructure vandalism seen during service delivery protests, ultimately fostering progress and development in the province. Additionally, petitioning reinforces and enriches the GPL's oversight agenda,” Adv. Letsoalo says.

Comprehensive initiatives are underway to inform residents about the e-Petitions system and how they can collaborate with their elected representatives in the Legislature to effectively hold the government accountable.

For more information, visit www.gpl.gov.za or the GPL’s e-Petitions portal .

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Standing Committee please contact: Ms Thabisile Nzuke on 082 689 4411 email: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za