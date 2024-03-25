RoK wants to invest in Hue Central Hospital's second establishment

VIETNAM, March 25 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) on Monday paid a working visit to the Huế Central Hospital's second establishment in Phong Điền District in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế to discuss investment cooperation opportunities and projects between the two sides.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo sent a greeting video clip to the hospital’s staff, in which he showed his expectations for the prosperous development of the Huế Central Hospital's second establishment, and pledged to pay attention to and provide continuous support for intensifying medical and healthcare cooperation between Việt Nam and the RoK in the coming time.

At the meeting, Korean NA deputies were impressed by the changes in facilities, human resources, and medical techniques of the hospital in recent years. They said that there are currently some non-governmental organisations, businesses and hospitals in the RoK that want to introduce cooperative activities to develop and upgrade the establishment in the future.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thanh Bình said that the central province's authorities always pays special attention to Korean partners, and creates favourable conditions for Phong Dien district to seek investment resources and assist the expansion of the Huế Central Hospital's second establishment. — VNS