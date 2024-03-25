Undetectable = untransmittable — Public health and HIV viral load...
For many people living with HIV, the news that they have zero or almost zero risk of transmitting HIV sexually is life-changing. Access to effective antiretroviral therapy and the resulting viral suppression, with support from the community and the health system, can be transformative for people living with HIV, who are enabled to regain their quality of life, return to work, enjoy a healthy sexual life, have healthy children, and enjoy a future with hope.