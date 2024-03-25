Việt Nam attends 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva

VIETNAM, March 25 -

GENEVA — A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương attended the opening ceremony of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-148) and a plenary session in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 24.

During the IPU-148, themed “Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding”, the delegates are scheduled to take part in plenary sessions of the assembly and the Governing Council, along with meetings of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, the Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, the Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, and the Committee on United Nations Affairs.

Other activities include meetings of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, the Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians, the Asia-Pacific Geopolitical (APG) Group, the ASEAN Plus Three group, and the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP).

The Vietnamese delegation is set to engage in about 30 official activities at the IPU-148.

NA Vice Chairman Phương will deliver a speech at a plenary session. He will also meet with the new IPU President, the IPU Secretary-General, the Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and some parliamentary leaders on the sidelines of the IPU-148.

Representatives of the NA Secretariat led by the NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường are expected to participate in all activities of the ASGP meeting, held in parallel with the IPU-148.

The NA delegation’s attendance in the IPU-148 and related meetings aims to affirm Việt Nam’s commitment to actively and responsibly engaging in multilateral parliamentary activities, and continue promoting Việt Nam and the NA’s role and stature at regional and international parliamentary cooperation mechanisms, helping to promote the State’s diplomatic activities for the sake of the nation and people. — VNS