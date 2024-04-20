WhereScape to Present Hands-On Lab at WWDVC where attendees will Design and Build a Data Vault using DVE in 90 minutes

WWDVC 2024 Themes Save the Date for WWDVC 2024

Opportunity for WWDVC Attendees to Experience Building a Data Vault Solution in 90 minutes Using WhereScape’s Data Vault Express in a Hands-On Workshop

It's unique and intimate. There's no other conference like this.” — Andy McGovern

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVA announced a practical hands-on session to be presented by WhereScape at the World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) 2024.

Scheduled for April 30, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in Stowe, Vermont, the hands-on lab offers attendees the chance to actively participate in designing and building a Data Vault using the WhereScape Data Vault Express (DVE) in just 90 minutes.

Targeted at both new and experienced data professionals, this workshop aims to enhance practical skills in Data Vault methodology, focusing on efficient data architecture and system integration.

During the 90-minute lab session, attendees will have the opportunity to work directly with WhereScape's Data Vault Express (DVE), a leading tool for rapid, automated Data Vault modeling and deployment. This interactive experience is designed not only to teach the foundational principles of Data Vault 2.0 but also to allow participants to apply these principles in real-time.

The session will guide participants through the entire process of Data Vault creation—from the initial design phase to the final deployment stage. Key learning points include:

- Building the core components of a Data Vault model, including hubs, links, and satellites.

- Applying best practices for ensuring data integrity and scalability.

- Automating the loading and integration processes using DVE, enhancing speed and accuracy.

- Documenting the entire process for compliance and governance needs.

By the end of the workshop, participants will have designed and built a functional Data Vault, giving them not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that can be immediately applied in their professional environments.

The hands-on lab will be led by two seasoned experts in the field of Data Management:

Alexis Desai brings over 20 years of experience in data architecture and data warehouse automation. As a senior consultant at WhereScape, she specializes in simplifying complex data environments, enabling businesses to derive more meaningful insights and enhance operational efficiency. Her deep expertise in Data Vault methodologies makes her an invaluable guide for attendees looking to deepen their understanding of this framework.

Patrick O'Halloran has a robust background with more than 30 years of experience in programming, database management, and enterprise software development. Currently serving as a Solutions Architect at WhereScape, he excels in developing robust data solutions that are scalable and efficient. Patrick’s extensive knowledge of Data Vault 2.0 and his practical approach to education will provide participants with actionable skills and insights.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is the premier event for data professionals seeking to advance their knowledge and application of the Data Vault methodology. Scheduled from April 28 to May 3, 2024, in Stowe, Vermont, WWDVC 2024 promises a rich program filled with keynote speeches, technical discussions, and interactive labs tailored to all levels of experience.

WhereScape, Inc., a Diamond level exhibitor, is proud to announce its participation once again at the World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). WhereScape’s Data Automation software, including WhereScape 3D, WhereScape RED, and WhereScape Data Vault Express, accelerates the design, build, documentation, and management of complex data ecosystems. These solutions enable rapid, error-free development and reduce reliance on repetitive manual tasks by leveraging automated ELT that orchestrates existing data infrastructures.

The upcoming hands-on lab session at WWDVC 2024, presented by WhereScape, will demonstrate the power and efficiency of WhereScape Data Vault Express in implementing Data Vault 2.0. This session will offer attendees a practical experience in building and managing data architectures quickly and safely, thereby shortening the learning curve for data teams.

"We’re excited to announce our participation once again at the Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). WWDVC is the ideal platform for us to showcase our cutting-edge data management solutions and connect with industry experts who share our passion for Data Vault 2.0.

This event offers invaluable networking opportunities, a chance to share our thought leadership, and a forum for gaining insights and feedback. As a long-time supporter of WWDVC, DVA, and Data Vault 2.0, we are committed to furthering our commitment to advancing Data Vault 2.0 practices with the dynamic Data Vault 2.0 community.

We look forward to contributing to the success of this premier event and engaging with the dynamic data warehousing community.", per a WhereScape spokesperson.

For additional information about the session or to register for the conference, attendees are encouraged to visit the WWDVC official website. With a focus on practical application and expert guidance, this WhereScape’s hands-on lab session is yet another valuable opportunity for analytics professionals attending WWDVC.

In addition to WhereScape’s hands-on session, the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) offers a diverse array of sessions and workshops designed to provide attendees with invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

With a focus on data warehousing, analytics, and data management, the conference program promises something for everyone in the data community.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to engage with industry-leading experts and thought leaders, gaining actionable insights and

practical knowledge to enhance their data initiatives. Some of the key themes and topics covered in the conference program include:

- Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer: Explore the latest trends and advancements in data fabric technology and learn how innovations at the semantic layer are revolutionizing data management practices.

- Data Vault and Data Mesh: Delve into the concepts of Data Vault and Data Mesh, gaining a deeper understanding of their applications and potential synergies for modern data architectures.

- Generative AI and Its Potential: Discover the transformative power of generative AI and its implications for dynamic data warehousing, taxonomy discovery, and AI-driven business metrics.

- Business Track: Gain insights into data quality, digital transformation leadership, and the role of catalogs, glossaries, taxonomies, and ontologies in driving organizational success.

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees can look forward to engaging hands-on sessions, interactive discussions, and networking events that foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among peers.

The 10th Annual WWDVC presents a distinctive chance for both experienced data professionals and newcomers to broaden their perspectives and engage with like-minded data enthusiasts worldwide.

“This time there are also two unmissable featured add-on sessions before and after the conference by industry stalwarts Chris Date and Scott Ambler, and they’re priced less than half of their retail value exclusively for conference attendees”, mentioned the spokesperson.

Featured Add-Ons - Enhancing Your WWDVC Experience

As part of the enriching experience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in Stowe, Vermont, attendees have exclusive access to additional opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills. This year, Data Vault Automation (DVA) proudly presents two featured add-on events, providing a unique chance for participants to maximize their stay.

1. Pre-Conference Event - Agile Data Warehousing: A Disciplined Hybrid Method Workshop with Scott Ambler

- An interactive workshop delving into a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehousing solutions.

- Breakfast, lunch, and coffee included.

2. Post-Conference Event - Time and Relational Theory: A Closer Look with Chris Date

- Explore temporal data in the relational model and SQL.

- Breakfast, coffee, and a boxed lunch included.

“These featured add-ons offer a deeper dive into Agile Data Warehousing and Time and Relational Theory, further enhancing the value of your conference experience.”, added the DVA spokesperson.

To check if seats are still availabe at these sessions visit https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/

Attending the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference promises a wealth of benefits and exclusive opportunities for data professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Here are some compelling reasons to attend WWDVC in beautiful Stowe, Vermont:

- Networking Opportunities: WWDVC prides itself on fostering a close-knit community of data enthusiasts. With a single-track conference format and a limited number of attendees, attendees have ample opportunities to connect with industry leaders, speakers, and fellow professionals in an intimate setting. Valuable relationships can be built, ideas exchanged, and innovative solutions collaborated on.

- Expert Insights and Best Practices: Gain access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and real-world case studies shared by industry-leading experts and thought leaders. From keynote sessions to interactive workshops, the conference program is designed to provide actionable knowledge and practical strategies that can be applied directly to data initiatives.

- Interactive Workshops and Discussions: Dive deeper into specific topics of interest through hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and breakout sessions. Attendees can engage with peers, ask questions, and explore new concepts and technologies in a collaborative learning environment.

Exclusive Access to Industry Leaders: Rub shoulders with some of the brightest minds in the data community, including keynote speakers, session presenters, and sponsors. Take advantage of one-on-one interactions and networking opportunities to seek advice, share experiences, and forge valuable connections that can propel careers forward.

- Beautiful Venue and Amenities: Set against the picturesque backdrop of Stowe, Vermont, the conference venue offers a serene and inspiring setting for learning and networking. State-of-the-art facilities, comfortable accommodations, and a range of amenities enhance the conference experience.

“As the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference draws near, now is the time to secure your spot at this premier event for data professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to join industry leaders, experts, and peers in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, for a week of unparalleled learning, networking, and collaboration. They can expect to gain access to a wealth of insights, best practices, and practical strategies for driving business success through data governance.”, said a DVA spokesperson.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is an annual gathering for leaders in Data Analytics and Warehousing.

“Take advantage of this unique opportunity to elevate your skills, expand your professional network, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Join us at WWDVC and embark on a journey of discovery, collaboration, and growth.”, added the DVA spokesperson

The WWDVC has grown into a renowned space for professionals to meet, share knowledge, and build connections. The conference, held this year again at the beautiful Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont, remains a highly anticipated event. In the past it has attracted thought leaders like Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull, and more.

Register today to reserve your place at WWDVC 2024 which includes WhereScape’s hands-on session and many more.

To be a part of several insightful sessions, valuable networking, and engaging activities for all attendees, it is recommended to secure your spot at WWDVC 2024 by reserving your ticket as soon as possible

For more information and to register for the conference, visit https://wwdvc.com/

How Attendees Feel About the WWDVC Conference